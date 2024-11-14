iifl-logo-icon 1
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd Board Meeting

Swasti Vinayaka CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SWASTI VINAYAKA SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended on September 30 2024 This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 06:45 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company at 306, Tantia Jogani Industrial Estate, J. R. Boricha Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400011 wherein the following decision was taken: 1. Adoption of Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Meeting commenced at 06:45 P.M. and concluded at 07:45 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
This is to inform the Exchange that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today on Thursday, September 05, 2024 at 07:05 P.M. wherein the decisions were taken as per the enclosed pdf. The Board Meeting commenced at 07:05 P.M. and concluded at 7:30 P.M.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
SWASTI VINAYAKA SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 4.30 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company wherein the following decisions were taken: 1. Approving Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Statutory Auditors thereon for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Appointment of Mr. Harsh Agarwal (DIN: 07771998), as an Additional Director of the Company in Independent capacity with immediate effect till the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. Appointment of Mr. Rahul Gupta (DIN: 00354436), as an Additional Director of the Company in Independent capacity with immediate effect till the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4 To consider and approve amended Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The Meeting commenced at 4.30 P.M. and concluded at 5.30 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202415 May 2024
SWASTI VINAYAKA SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024. This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, at the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 09:00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company at 306, Tantia Jogani Industrial Estate, J. R. Boricha Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400011 the following decisions were taken: 1. Approving Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report thereon for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Appointment of M/s. Sandeep Dar & Co. as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 3. Appointment of M/s. M.M. Dubey & Co. as Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. The Meeting commenced at 09:00 P.M. and concluded at 10:30 P.M.
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 to Approve Increase in the Managerial Remuneration of the Directors. The Board Meeting commenced at 5:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:45 P.M.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SWASTI VINAYAKA SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on December 31 2023. Please find attached herewith the Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board Meeting commenced at 1:30 P.M. and concluded at 3:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

