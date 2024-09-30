This is to inform the Exchange that the 42nd AGM of the Company will be held through video conferencing on Monday, September 30, 2024 for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024. The meeting commenced at 12:09 P.M. and concluded at 12:23 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith details regarding the voting results of the business transacted at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)