SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹0.67
Prev. Close₹0.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹0.69
Day's Low₹0.64
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
37.97
37.97
37.97
37.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.31
2.36
2.42
2.46
Net Worth
40.28
40.33
40.39
40.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.06
-0.03
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
0
0
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-37.77
101.5
-31.15
14.36
EBIT growth
-36.98
92.52
-32.09
-31.68
Net profit growth
-35.9
81.41
-30.09
-97.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,599.3
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,493.95
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,737.1
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.39
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Shyam Sundar
Independent Director
Roop Singh
Independent Director
Kalpana
Company Secretary
Nikita Mor
Whole-time Director
Boota Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vital Communications Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Feb.95, Vital Communications is the first company to enter the voice mail service provider segment of the value added services sector. It is promoted by Vinay Talwar. The company set up a project for voice processing equipments, systems integration and software, to provide value added services and distribution of telecom products. The project was part financed by a public issue made by the company in Dec.95.The company is also setting up regional marketing and support centres in Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta and Bangalore & development facility in Noida. Vital recently open office at London to grab the business from overseas market. With this vital has support the network of distributors and dealers within their region as well as provide direct support to customers.Vital provides complete e-Services to its customer and helps them leverage the e-Business opportunity sucessfully. Vital has sucessfully baged order to develop portals in the Global arena. The company currently working for customer in the US, UK, Sweeden with helping the clients to achieve their development and marketing goals in this new internet space.Vital has enter in a Joint Venture with a leading UK company, who has build a Global Wedding Portal.
Read More
