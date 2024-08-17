iifl-logo-icon 1
Vital Communications Ltd Share Price

0.69
(2.99%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Vital Communications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

0.67

Prev. Close

0.67

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

0.69

Day's Low

0.64

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vital Communications Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vital Communications Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vital Communications Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:16 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.06%

Non-Promoter- 84.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vital Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

37.97

37.97

37.97

37.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.31

2.36

2.42

2.46

Net Worth

40.28

40.33

40.39

40.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.06

-0.03

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

0

0

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-37.77

101.5

-31.15

14.36

EBIT growth

-36.98

92.52

-32.09

-31.68

Net profit growth

-35.9

81.41

-30.09

-97.69

No Record Found

Vital Communications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,599.3

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,493.95

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,737.1

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.39

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vital Communications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Shyam Sundar

Independent Director

Roop Singh

Independent Director

Kalpana

Company Secretary

Nikita Mor

Whole-time Director

Boota Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vital Communications Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Feb.95, Vital Communications is the first company to enter the voice mail service provider segment of the value added services sector. It is promoted by Vinay Talwar. The company set up a project for voice processing equipments, systems integration and software, to provide value added services and distribution of telecom products. The project was part financed by a public issue made by the company in Dec.95.The company is also setting up regional marketing and support centres in Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta and Bangalore & development facility in Noida. Vital recently open office at London to grab the business from overseas market. With this vital has support the network of distributors and dealers within their region as well as provide direct support to customers.Vital provides complete e-Services to its customer and helps them leverage the e-Business opportunity sucessfully. Vital has sucessfully baged order to develop portals in the Global arena. The company currently working for customer in the US, UK, Sweeden with helping the clients to achieve their development and marketing goals in this new internet space.Vital has enter in a Joint Venture with a leading UK company, who has build a Global Wedding Portal.
