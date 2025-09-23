iifl-logo

Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

23 Sep, 2025
Aug-2025Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7.29

7.04

0.86

0.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.02

3.77

4.73

3.93

Net Worth

19.31

10.81

5.59

4.79

Minority Interest

Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,629.95

133.33,03,543.76504.040.055,875.6231.32

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,025.5

334.0446,226.9123.460.05186.9740.37

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

774.2

62.7927,174.4269.181.03836.6179.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

290.6

15.2622,718.36200.212.3412,757.2858.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

618.6

139.9513,663.9516.040.24281.9367.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

SAGAR ARUNKUMAR CHAG

WTD & Executive Director

ARUNKUMAR NATVARLAL CHAG

Non Executive Director

Bharatkumar Keshavlal Relia

Non Executive Director

Dhruva Sagar Chag

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kaushik Hasvantray Kothari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prabhakar Khakhar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jeetkumar Bhaveshbhai Raychura

Registered Office

D-402 Imperial Heights Opp.,

Big Bazar 150 Feet Ring Road,

Gujarat - 360005

Tel: +91 98258 03208

Website: http://www.gujaratpeanut.com

Email: cs@gujaratpeanut.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd?

Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

