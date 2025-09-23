No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.29
7.04
0.86
0.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.02
3.77
4.73
3.93
Net Worth
19.31
10.81
5.59
4.79
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,629.95
|133.3
|3,03,543.76
|504.04
|0.05
|5,875.6
|231.32
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,025.5
|334.04
|46,226.91
|23.46
|0.05
|186.97
|40.37
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
774.2
|62.79
|27,174.42
|69.18
|1.03
|836.61
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
290.6
|15.26
|22,718.36
|200.21
|2.34
|12,757.28
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
618.6
|139.95
|13,663.95
|16.04
|0.24
|281.93
|67.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
SAGAR ARUNKUMAR CHAG
WTD & Executive Director
ARUNKUMAR NATVARLAL CHAG
Non Executive Director
Bharatkumar Keshavlal Relia
Non Executive Director
Dhruva Sagar Chag
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kaushik Hasvantray Kothari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prabhakar Khakhar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jeetkumar Bhaveshbhai Raychura
D-402 Imperial Heights Opp.,
Big Bazar 150 Feet Ring Road,
Gujarat - 360005
Tel: +91 98258 03208
Website: http://www.gujaratpeanut.com
Email: cs@gujaratpeanut.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products Ltd
