Summary

Travels & Rentals Limiteds business was commenced in year 1990 as a Partnership firm under the name M/s. Travels & Rentals by founding promoter, Mr. Devendra Bharat Parekh at a very miniature scale. In order to expand the business, Travels & Rentals Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Travels & Rentals Private Limited on September 23, 1996 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Travels & Rentals Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 05, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and tour packages, rail tickets as well as ancillary value-added services such as travel insurance, passport & visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions. It holds franchisee of Lufthansa City Center International GmbH (LCCI) since 2010 and has been granted right to operate under Business Plus Lufthansa City Center in India in year 2013. The Company joined Affiliate and Travel Consultant Programme with Lufthansa City Centre International GmbH in 2018. The Company has been accredited by IATA (International Air Transport Association, Geneva, Switzerland), recognized by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, member of TAAI (Travel Agent Asso

