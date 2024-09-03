iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Travels & Rentals Ltd Share Price

93.46
(2.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89.85
  • Day's High93.46
  • 52 Wk High157.95
  • Prev. Close91.63
  • Day's Low89.85
  • 52 Wk Low 52.25
  • Turnover (lac)16.82
  • P/E35.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.12
  • EPS2.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)104.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Travels & Rentals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

89.85

Prev. Close

91.63

Turnover(Lac.)

16.82

Day's High

93.46

Day's Low

89.85

52 Week's High

157.95

52 Week's Low

52.25

Book Value

24.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

104.7

P/E

35.27

EPS

2.65

Divi. Yield

0

Travels & Rentals Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Travels & Rentals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Travels & Rentals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:11 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.85%

Non-Promoter- 1.79%

Institutions: 1.79%

Non-Institutions: 35.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Travels & Rentals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.14

2.01

1.76

1.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.64

5.4

3.15

2.46

Net Worth

14.78

7.41

4.91

4.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Travels & Rentals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Travels & Rentals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Devendra Bharat Parekh

Executive Director

Tushar Singhi

Non Executive Director

Anupama Singhi

Independent Director

Ballari Bhattacharya Sengupta

Independent Director

Sailendra Kumar Das

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jaya Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Travels & Rentals Ltd

Summary

Travels & Rentals Limiteds business was commenced in year 1990 as a Partnership firm under the name M/s. Travels & Rentals by founding promoter, Mr. Devendra Bharat Parekh at a very miniature scale. In order to expand the business, Travels & Rentals Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Travels & Rentals Private Limited on September 23, 1996 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Travels & Rentals Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 05, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and tour packages, rail tickets as well as ancillary value-added services such as travel insurance, passport & visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions. It holds franchisee of Lufthansa City Center International GmbH (LCCI) since 2010 and has been granted right to operate under Business Plus Lufthansa City Center in India in year 2013. The Company joined Affiliate and Travel Consultant Programme with Lufthansa City Centre International GmbH in 2018. The Company has been accredited by IATA (International Air Transport Association, Geneva, Switzerland), recognized by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, member of TAAI (Travel Agent Asso
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Travels & Rentals Ltd share price today?

The Travels & Rentals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹93.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Travels & Rentals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Travels & Rentals Ltd is ₹104.70 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Travels & Rentals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Travels & Rentals Ltd is 35.27 and 3.87 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Travels & Rentals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Travels & Rentals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Travels & Rentals Ltd is ₹52.25 and ₹157.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Travels & Rentals Ltd?

Travels & Rentals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 61.84%, 3 Month at -36.74% and 1 Month at -6.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Travels & Rentals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Travels & Rentals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.86 %
Institutions - 0.51 %
Public - 36.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Travels & Rentals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.