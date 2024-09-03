SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹89.85
Prev. Close₹91.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.82
Day's High₹93.46
Day's Low₹89.85
52 Week's High₹157.95
52 Week's Low₹52.25
Book Value₹24.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)104.7
P/E35.27
EPS2.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.14
2.01
1.76
1.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.64
5.4
3.15
2.46
Net Worth
14.78
7.41
4.91
4.22
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Devendra Bharat Parekh
Executive Director
Tushar Singhi
Non Executive Director
Anupama Singhi
Independent Director
Ballari Bhattacharya Sengupta
Independent Director
Sailendra Kumar Das
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jaya Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Travels & Rentals Ltd
Summary
Travels & Rentals Limiteds business was commenced in year 1990 as a Partnership firm under the name M/s. Travels & Rentals by founding promoter, Mr. Devendra Bharat Parekh at a very miniature scale. In order to expand the business, Travels & Rentals Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Travels & Rentals Private Limited on September 23, 1996 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Travels & Rentals Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 05, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and tour packages, rail tickets as well as ancillary value-added services such as travel insurance, passport & visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions. It holds franchisee of Lufthansa City Center International GmbH (LCCI) since 2010 and has been granted right to operate under Business Plus Lufthansa City Center in India in year 2013. The Company joined Affiliate and Travel Consultant Programme with Lufthansa City Centre International GmbH in 2018. The Company has been accredited by IATA (International Air Transport Association, Geneva, Switzerland), recognized by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, member of TAAI (Travel Agent Asso
The Travels & Rentals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹93.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Travels & Rentals Ltd is ₹104.70 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Travels & Rentals Ltd is 35.27 and 3.87 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Travels & Rentals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Travels & Rentals Ltd is ₹52.25 and ₹157.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Travels & Rentals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 61.84%, 3 Month at -36.74% and 1 Month at -6.59%.
