Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

86.41
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:42:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open84
  • Day's High86.41
  • 52 Wk High84.85
  • Prev. Close82.3
  • Day's Low82.5
  • 52 Wk Low 66.5
  • Turnover (lac)79.49
  • P/E27.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.91
  • EPS3.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)90.95
  • Div. Yield0
Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

84

Prev. Close

82.3

Turnover(Lac.)

79.49

Day's High

86.41

Day's Low

82.5

52 Week's High

84.85

52 Week's Low

66.5

Book Value

20.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

90.95

P/E

27.34

EPS

3.01

Divi. Yield

0

Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:57 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.89%

Non-Promoter- 4.10%

Institutions: 4.10%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.67

4.64

4.38

0.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.34

1.17

0.48

2.83

Net Worth

12.01

5.81

4.86

3.04

Minority Interest

Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Nacdac Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated and registered as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of UMA INFRATECH PRIVATE LIMITED vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 19th June, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to UMA INFRATECH LIMITED dated December 30, 2021. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to NACDAC INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh dated March 09, 2022.Nacdac Infrastructure is a core-construction company specializing in civil and structural services. The Company encompass the construction of multi-story buildings, electrical works (both Low-Tension & High-Tension), steel structure works, as well as bridges (including FOBs and ROBs) and all associated civil and structural works at Kavi Naga, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. It serves a diverse clientele spanning government agencies, and private corporations. In 2023-24, the Company completed PCC and Rubber Stone Soiling at Aimtrex Technologies office situated at Manesar Gurugram; Work for laying of MDPE Pipe Line, backfilling earth and disposal of surplus earth and soil levelled, Installation of GI Pipe Line at Kalkaji, South Delhi; Work Contract for Construction work of Staff Quarter; Civil & Interior Modification Work for B Block; Engineering Consultancy Services for Construction
Company FAQs

What is the Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹86.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd is ₹90.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd is 27.34 and 3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd is ₹66.5 and ₹84.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd?

Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 17.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.84 %
Institutions - 14.44 %
Public - 15.72 %

