Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹84
Prev. Close₹82.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.49
Day's High₹86.41
Day's Low₹82.5
52 Week's High₹84.85
52 Week's Low₹66.5
Book Value₹20.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)90.95
P/E27.34
EPS3.01
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.67
4.64
4.38
0.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.34
1.17
0.48
2.83
Net Worth
12.01
5.81
4.86
3.04
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Nacdac Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated and registered as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of UMA INFRATECH PRIVATE LIMITED vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 19th June, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to UMA INFRATECH LIMITED dated December 30, 2021. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to NACDAC INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh dated March 09, 2022.Nacdac Infrastructure is a core-construction company specializing in civil and structural services. The Company encompass the construction of multi-story buildings, electrical works (both Low-Tension & High-Tension), steel structure works, as well as bridges (including FOBs and ROBs) and all associated civil and structural works at Kavi Naga, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. It serves a diverse clientele spanning government agencies, and private corporations. In 2023-24, the Company completed PCC and Rubber Stone Soiling at Aimtrex Technologies office situated at Manesar Gurugram; Work for laying of MDPE Pipe Line, backfilling earth and disposal of surplus earth and soil levelled, Installation of GI Pipe Line at Kalkaji, South Delhi; Work Contract for Construction work of Staff Quarter; Civil & Interior Modification Work for B Block; Engineering Consultancy Services for Construction
Read More
The Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹86.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd is ₹90.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd is 27.34 and 3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd is ₹66.5 and ₹84.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 17.87%.
