Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

You should read the following discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations together with our financial statements included in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. The following discussion relates to our Company and is based on our restated financial statements. Our financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the accounting standards and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act.

Note: Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing our objectives, outlook, estimates, expectations or prediction may be "Forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to our operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in domestic and overseas market in which we operate, changes in Government Regulations, Tax Laws and other Statutes and incidental factors.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our company was originally incorporated and registered as a private limited company under Companies Act, 1956 in the name and style of ‘Uma Infratech Private Limited vide certificate of incorporation dated 19th June, 2012 bearing Corporate Identification Number U45400UP2012PTC051081 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Thereafter, our company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution passed by our members at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on December 04, 2021 and consequently the name of our company was changed to ‘Uma Infratech Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh dated December 30, 2021 bearing Corporate Identification Number U45400UP2012PLC051081. Thereafter the name of the Company was changed pursuant to a special resolution passed by our members at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on February 18, 2022 and consequently name of our Company was changed to ‘NACDAC Infrastructure Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh dated March 09, 2022 bearing Corporate Identification Number U45400UP2012PLC051081.

We are primarily a core-construction company specializing in comprehensive range of civil and structural services. Our core offerings encompass the construction of multi-story buildings, electrical works (both Low- Tension & High-Tension), steel structure works, as well as bridges (including FOBs and ROBs) and all associated civil and structural works. With a strong focus on quality and efficiency, our company serves a diverse clientele spanning government agencies, and private corporations. We have successfully completed many projects in various departments of various departments of Government of India and Government of Uttarakhand. We believe we benefitted significantly from the good relationship established by our Promoters. Our company has an established track record of executing projects with more than a decade of experience in construction activities. Over the years, we have successfully completed 45 projects worth Rs. 9300 lakhs approximately.

We have consistently grown in terms of our revenues over the past years. In the recent periods our revenues from operation were Rs. 658.72 lacs in F.Y. 2020-21, Rs.1,030.73 lacs in F.Y. 2021-22 and Rs.1,172.19 lacs in F.Y. 202223. Our Net Profit after tax for the above-mentioned periods were Rs. 8.19 lacs, Rs. 31.55 lacs and Rs. 56.15 lacs respectively.

Factors contributing to the growth of our Revenue:

1. For FY 2021-22 the following were the factors that contributed to growth of our revenue:

• Significant Surge in Revenue from Operations:

Our revenue from operations saw substantial expansion, increasing from Rs. 658.72 Lakhs in FY 2020- 21 to Rs.1,030.73 Lakhs in FY 2021-22, reflecting an impressive growth of almost 56.47%. This growth was primarily attributed to the successful realization of organic opportunities within our current product offerings, particularly attributed to the increase in contract revenue from diversified clients.

• Strategic Initiatives:

As part of our growth strategy, the company focused on promoting their capabilities and successes stories with significant projects like government projects, aligning well with the companys growth objectives. Increased visibility and accessibility, played a pivotal role in the overall revenue surge.

2. For FY 2022-23 the following were the factors that contributed to growth of our revenue:

• Steady Revenue Increase:

Our revenue from operations experienced a positive trajectory, escalating from Rs. 1030.73 Lakhs in FY 2021-22 to Rs. 1172.19 lakhs in FY 2022-23, marking a substantial growth of almost 73.72%. This increase was primarily a result of increase in number of contracts awarded during FY 2022-23.

• Strategic Marketing:

The Company created a track record of positive testimonials and timely project delivery which clearly built trust and credibility in the market, which is crucial for winning new contracts and maintaining a competitive edge in the market.

• Strategic expansion:

The Company expanded by taking projects in other states and this expansion significantly enhanced their market presence organically.

FINANCIAL KPIs OF THE COMPANY:

(Amt Rs. in Lakhs) For the year ended March 31 Particulars For the Period ended January 31, 2024 2023 2022 2021 Revenue from Operations (Rs. in Lakhs) 2,480.52 1,172.19 1,030.73 658.72 Growth in Revenue from Operations (%) - 13.72% 56.47% - Other Income 3.15 1.73 1.37 0.97 Total Income (Rs. in Lakhs) 2,483.67 1,173.92 1,032.10 659.69 EBITDA (Rs. in Lakhs) 342.41 105.48 73.39 46.94 EBITDA Margin (%) 13.77% 8.99% 7.11% 7.12% Profit After Tax (Rs. in Lakhs) 214.95 56.15 31.55 8.19 PAT Margin (%) 8.67% 4.79% 3.06% 1.24% ROE (%) 27.08% 10.52% 7.99% 10.52% ROCE (%) 20.48% 15.72% 8.81% 15.72%

* EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA as a percentage of total income and PAT Margin (%) is calculated as Profit for the year/period as a percentage of Revenue from Operations.

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULT OF OPERATIONS

Except as otherwise stated in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus and the Risk Factors given in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, the following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations include, among others:

Regulatory Framework

We have obtained all regulatory permissions which are necessary to run our business, Further, some of the approvals are granted for fixed periods of time and need renewals, which are obtained in the course of business, however, there may be change in statutory regulations at any time which cannot be predicted by us. There can be no assurance that the change in regulations will not impact our operations in the future.

Government policies, macro-economic environment and performance of the civil infrastructure sector

Our business is substantially dependent on civil construction and infrastructure facilities in India undertaken privately or awarded by governmental authorities and other entities funded by the central and state Governments. We currently and in the future expect to derive a significant portion of our revenue from EPC and Turnkey focused infrastructure projects in India. These are primarily dependent on budgetary allocations made by central and state Governments, participation from multilateral agency sponsored developments, public bodies as well as access to private sector funding. We believe that sustained increase in budgetary allocation for and the participation of public bodies, multilateral agencies in and the development of comprehensive infrastructure policies that encourage greater private sector participation and funding will result in several infrastructure projects being launched in India.

Macroeconomic factors in India relating to the civil construction sector will have a significant impact on our prospects and results of operations. Overall economic growth in manufacturing, services and logistics sectors will lead to demand for better infrastructure facilities, which would entail demand for construction and upgradation of buildings. Other macroeconomic factors like global GDP growth, Indian foreign investment regulations, oil prices, financial stability may impact the economic environment of India and the policies of the government with respect to the infrastructure sector. A change in policy resulting from a change in government (including change in central government and/or state governments of regions where our projects are under construction) may also impact our business.

Ability of Management

Our success depends on the continued services and performance of the members of our management team and other key employees. Competition for senior management in the industry is intense, and we may not be able to retain our existing senior management or attract and retain new senior management in the future. The loss of any member of our senior management or other key personnel may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Market & Economic conditions

India is one of the largest economies and is growing at a rapid pace. But in this globalised economy, all the businesses face an uncertain level of volatility from unexpected global events which ranges from global pandemics to wars, to weather changes to supply chain disruption, which may change the economic dynamics and the purchasing capability of the end customers. At the time of market slowdown, the demand falls which has adverse impact on our business.

Availability of cost-effective funding sources

As of March 31, 2024, our total borrowings were Rs. 7.92 Lakhs. Our projects are funded to a extent by debt and any increase in interest expense may have an adverse effect on our results of operations and financial condition. In cases, significant amounts of working capital are required to finance the purchase of materials, the hiring of equipment and the performance of engineering, construction and other work on projects before payments are received from clients. In certain cases, we are contractually obligated to our clients to fund the working capital requirements of our projects. Our finance costs are dependent on various external factors, including Indian and global credit markets and, in particular, interest rate movements and adequate liquidity. We believe that we have been able to maintain relatively stable finance costs. Our ability to maintain our finance costs at optimum levels will continue to have a direct impact on our profitability, results of operations and financial condition.

Ability to effectively execute and expand our Order Book

Our Company s Order Book as of a particular date comprises the estimated revenues from the unexecuted portions of all the existing contracts. Further, our Companys Order Book as of a particular date is calculated on the basis of the aggregate contract value of our ongoing construction projects as of such date reduced by the value of work executed by us until such date, as certified by the relevant client.

For the purposes of calculating the Order Book value, our Company does not take into account any escalation or change in work scope of our ongoing projects as of the relevant date, or the work conducted by us in relation to any such escalation of change in work scope of such projects until such date. The manner in which we calculate and present our Order Book is therefore not comparable to the manner in which our revenue from operations is accounted, which takes into account revenue from work relating to escalation or changes in scope of work of our projects.

The manner in which we calculate and present our Companys Order Book information may vary from the manner in which such information is calculated and presented by other companies, including our competitors. The Order Book information included in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus is not audited and does not necessarily indicate our future earnings. Our Order Book should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures.

Our Order Book and the new projects that we have bid for and will continue to bid for in the future will have an effect on the revenues we will earn in the future. Our EPC projects are relatively large sized contracts and our results of operations may vary from Fiscal to Fiscal depending on the project implementation schedule. In addition, our project implementation schedule may vary due to various factors that may be beyond our control, including availability of land from the clients and timely commencement of work. These depend on various factors such as the value of these projects, the timeline for completion and payments to be made as per the agreed timelines.

Ability to execute larger capacity projects

In order to bid for higher value projects, we are required to meet certain pre-qualification criteria based on technical capability and performance, reputation for quality, safety record, financial strength and experience in, and size of previous contracts in, similar projects. In selecting contractors for major projects, customers generally limit the tender to contractors they have pre-qualified based on these criteria, although price competitiveness of the bid is one of the most important selection criterion, pre-qualification still remains key to our securing larger projects. In addition, our ability to strategically partner with other companies also determines our success in bidding for and being granted such large projects.

Geographic locations, seasonality and weather conditions

Our business operations are dependent on the location where the project to be executed is situated, the weather conditions there which could include factors such as heavy rains, landslides, floods including during the monsoon season, each of which may restrict our ability to carry on construction activities and fully utilize our resources during the season. Our ability to transport the required manpower and machinery to location are also critical to our timely completion of the projects. During periods of curtailed activity due to adverse weather conditions, particularly unseasonal rains, we may continue to incur overhead and financing expenses, but our revenues from operations may be delayed or reduced.

Weather conditions may also require us to evacuate personnel or curtail services, may result in damage to a portion of our fleet of equipment or facilities resulting in the suspension of operations, and may prevent us from delivering materials to our project sites in accordance with contract schedules or generally reduce our productivity.

Competition

We face significant competition for the award of projects from a large number of infrastructure companies who also operate in the same regional markets as us. Further, some of our competitors are larger than us, have stronger financial resources or a more experienced management team, or have stronger engineering capabilities in executing technically complex projects. Our competition depends on various factors, such as the type of project, total contract value, potential margins, complexity, location of the project and risks relating to revenue generation.

While service quality, technical ability, performance record, experience, health and safety records and the availability of skilled personnel are key factors in client decisions among competitors, price often is the deciding factor in most tender awards. Competition from other infrastructure and road development companies may impact our ability to successfully bid for projects at price levels which would generate desired returns for us. Significant

Developments after January 31, 2024 that may affect our Future Results of Operations

The directors confirm that there have been no other events or circumstances since the date of the last financial statements as disclosed in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus which materially or adversely affect or is likely to affect the business or profitability of our Company or the value of our assets, or our ability to pay liabilities within next twelve months.

STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

a) BASIS OF ACCOUNTING AND PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The restated summary statement of assets and liabilities of the Company as at January 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and 2021 and the related restated summary statement of profits and loss and cash flows for the year/period ended January 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and 2021 (herein collectively referred to as ("Restated Summary Statements") have been compiled by the management from the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year/period ended on January 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and 2021 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. Restated Summary Statements have been prepared to comply in all material respects with the provisions of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") issued by SEBI and Guidance note on Reports in Companies Prospectuses (Revised 2019) ("Guidance Note"). Restated Summary Statements have been prepared specifically for inclusion in the offer document to be filed by the Company with the BSE in connection with its proposed SME IPO. The Companys management has recast the Financial Statements in the form required by Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 for the purpose of restated Summary Statements.

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India (Indian GAAP) to comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the 2013 Act"), as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on accrual basis under the historical cost convention. The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the financial statements are consistent with those followed in the previous year.

Accounting policies not specifically referred to otherwise are consistent and in consonance with generally accepted accounting principles in India.

All assets and liabilities have been classified as current or non-current as per the Companys normal operating cycle and other criteria set out in Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the nature of products and the time between the acquisition of assets for processing and their realization in cash and cash equivalents, the Company has determined its operating cycle as twelve months for the purpose of current - non-current classification of assets and liabilities.

b) USE OF ESTIMATES

The preparation of the financial statements in conformity with Indian GAAP requires the Management to make estimates and assumptions considered in the reported amounts of assets and liabilities (including contingent liabilities) and the reported income and expenses during the year. The Management believes that the estimates used in preparation of the financial statements are prudent and reasonable. Future results could differ due to these estimates and the differences between the actual results and the estimates are recognised in the periods in which the results are known / materialise.

c) PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS

(i) Property, Plant & Equipment

All Property, Plant & Equipment are recorded at cost including taxes, duties, freight and other incidental expenses incurred in relation to their acquisition and bringing the asset to its intended use.

(ii) Intangible Assets

Intangible Assets are stated at acquisition cost, net of accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment losses, if any.

d) DEPRECIATION / AMORTISATION

Depreciation on fixed assets is calculated on a Written - Down value method using the rates arrived at based on the useful lives estimated by the management, or those prescribed under the Schedule II to the Companies Act, 2013. Individual assets cost of which doesnt exceed Rs. 5,000/- each are depreciated in full in the year of purchase.

Intangible assets including internally developed intangible assets are amortised over the year for which the company expects the benefits to accrue. Intangible assets are amortized on straight line method basis over 10 years in pursuance of provisions of AS-26.

e) INVENTORIES

Inventories comprises of Raw materials and Work-in-Progress.

Inventories are measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value. The cost of inventories is based on the first- in, first-out principle.

Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale.

f) IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS

An asset is treated as impaired when the carrying cost of asset exceeds its recoverable value. Recoverable amount is the higher of an assets net selling price and its value in use. Value in use is the present value of estimated future cash flows expected to arise from the continuing use of the asset and from its disposal at the end of its useful life. Net selling price is the amount obtainable from sale of the asset in an arms length transaction between knowledgeable, willing parties, less the costs of disposal. An impairment loss is charged to the Statement of Profit and Loss in the year in which an asset is identified as impaired. The impairment loss recognised in prior accounting periods is reversed if there has been a change in the estimate of the recoverable value.

g) INVESTMENTS:

Non-current investments are carried at cost less any other-than-temporary diminution in value, determined on the specific identification basis.

Profit or loss on sale of investments is determined as the difference between the sale price and carrying value of investment, determined individually for each investment. Cost of investments sold is arrived using average method.

h) FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATIONS

Income and expense in foreign currencies are converted at exchange rates prevailing on the date of the transaction. Any income or expense on account of exchange difference either on settlement or on translation at the balance sheet date is recognized in Profit & Loss Account in the year in which it arises.

i) BORROWING COSTS

Borrowing costs that are attributable to the acquisition or construction of qualifying assets are capitalised as part of the cost of such assets. A qualifying asset is one that necessarily takes substantial period of time to get ready for intended use. All other borrowing costs are recognised in Statement of Profit and Loss in the period in which they are incurred.

j) PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND CONTINGENT ASSETS

Provision involving substantial degree of estimation in measurement is recognized when there is a present obligation as a result of past events and it is probable that there will be an outflow of resources. Contingent liabilities are not recognized but are disclosed in the notes. Contingent assets are neither recognized nor disclosed in the financial statements.

k) REVENUE RECOGNITION

The Company follows Percentage of completion method of accounting. As per this method, revenue is recognised in Statement of Profit & Loss in proportion to the actual cost incurred as against the total estimated cost of projects under execution with the Company on transfer of significant risk & rewards to the buyer. Determination of revenues under the percentage of completion method necessarily involves making estimates, some of which are of a technical nature, concerning, where relevant, the percentages of completion, costs to completion, the expected revenues from the project or activity and the foreseeable losses to completion. Estimates of project income, as well as project costs, are reviewed periodically. The effect of changes, if any, to estimates is recognised in the financial statements for the period in which such changes are determined.

l) OTHER INCOME

Interest Income on fixed deposit is recognized on time proportion basis. Other Income is accounted for when right to receive such income is established.

m) TAXES ON INCOME

Income taxes are accounted for in accordance with Accounting Standard (AS-22) - "Accounting for taxes on income", notified under Companies (Accounting Standard) Rules, 2014. Income tax comprises of both current and deferred tax.

Current tax is measured on the basis of estimated taxable income and tax credits computed in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The tax effect of the timing differences that result between taxable income and accounting income and are capable of reversal in one or more subsequent periods are recorded as a deferred tax asset or deferred tax liability. They are measured using substantially enacted tax rates and tax regulations as of the Balance Sheet date.

Deferred tax assets arising mainly on account of brought forward losses and unabsorbed depreciation under tax laws, are recognized, only if there is virtual certainty of its realization, supported by convincing evidence. Deferred tax assets on account of other timing differences are recognized only to the extent there is a reasonable certainty of its realization.

n) CASH AND BANK BALANCES

Cash and cash equivalents comprises Cash-in-hand, Current Accounts, Fixed Deposits with banks. Cash equivalents are short-term balances (with an original maturity of three months or less from the date of acquisition), highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and which are subject to insignificant risk of changes in value. Other Bank Balances are short-term balance ( with original maturity is more than three months but less than twelve months).

o) EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earning per share is computed by dividing the profit/ (loss) after tax (including the post tax effect of extraordinary items, if any) by the weighted average number of equity share outstanding during the year. Diluted earning per share is computed by dividing the profit/ (loss) after tax (including the post tax effect of extraordinary items, if any) as adjusted for dividend, interest and other charges to expense or income (net of any attributable taxes) relating to the dilutive potential equity shares, by the weighted average number of equity shares which could have been issued on the conversion of all dilutive potential equity shares.

p) EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

1. Defined Contribution Plan:

Contributions payable to the recognised provident fund, which is a defined contribution scheme, are charged to the statement of profit and loss.

2. Defined Benefit Plan:

The Company has an obligation towards gratuity, a defined benefit retirement plan covering eligible employees. The plan provides for lump sum payment to vested employees at retirement, death while in employment or on termination of employment of an amount equivalent to 15 days salary payable for each completed year of service without any monetary limit. Vesting occurs upon completion of five years of service. Provision for gratuity has been made in the books as per actuarial valuation done as at the end of the year.

3. SEGMENT REPORTING:

The accounting policies adopted for segment reporting are in line with the accounting policies of the Company. Segment revenue, segment expenses, segment assets and segment liabilities have been identified to segments on the basis of their relationship to the operating activities of the segment. Intersegment revenue is accounted on the basis of transactions which are primarily determined based on market / fair value factors. Revenue and expenses have been identified to segments on the basis of their relationship to the operating activities of the segment.

Revenue, expenses, assets and liabilities which relate to the Company as a whole and are not allocable to segments on reasonable basis have been included under "unallocated revenue / expenses / assets / liabilities".

RESULTS OF OUR OPERATIONS

(Amount Rs. in lakhs) Particulars For the year period ended January 31, 2024 % of Total For the year ended March 31, 2023 % of Total For the year ended March 31, 2022 % of Total For the year ended March 31, 2021 % of Total INCOME Revenue from Operations 2,480.52 99.19% 1,172.19 99.85% 1,030.73 99.87% 658.72 99.85% Other Income 3.15 0.13% 1.73 0.15% 1.37 0.13% 0.97 0.15% Total Income (A) 2,483.67 100.00% 1,173.92 100.00% 1,032.10 100.00% 659.69 100.00% EXPENDITURE Cost of Material Consumed 2,262.04 91.08% 820.98 69.93% 503.36 48.77% 557.31 84.48% Direct Expenses 287.64 11.58% 192.79 16.42% 95.72 9.27% 65.65 9.95% Changes in inventories of work in progress (584.61) (23.54%) (99.71) (8.49%) 232.33 22.51% (120.50) (18.27%) Employee benefits expense 102.43 4.12% 96.69 8.24% 89.10 8.63% 94.04 14.26% Finance costs 40.63 1.64% 22.97 1.96% 21.88 2.12% 19.87 3.01% Depreciation and amortization expense 18.89 0.76% 12.49 1.06% 13.90 1.35% 16.61 2.52% Other expenses 68.70 2.77% 52.34 4.46% 34.24 3.32% 15.56 2.36% Total Expenses (B) 2,195.72 88.41% 1,098.55 93.58% 990.53 95.97% 648.54 98.31% Profit before extraordinary items and tax 287.95 11.59% 75.37 6.42% 41.57 4.03% 11.15 1.69% Exceptional items Profit before extraordinary items and tax (C-D) 287.95 11.59% 75.37 6.42% 41.57 4.03% 11.15 1.69% Extraordinary items Profit before tax (A-B) 287.95 11.59% 75.37 6.42% 41.57 4.03% 11.15 1.69% Tax Expense/ (benefit) (i) Current tax 74.11 2.98% 19.61 1.67% 11.44 1.11% 4.31 0.65% (ii) Deferred tax expenses/(credit) (1.11) (0.04%) (0.39) (0.03%) (142) (0.14%) (1.35) (0.20%) Net tax expense / (benefit) 73.00 2.94% 19.22 1.64% 10.02 0.97% 2.96 0.45% Profit/(Loss) for the Period 214.95 8.65% 56.15 4.78% 31.55 3.06% 8.19 1.24%

**Total refers to Total Revenue

Income

Our total income comprises of revenue from operations and other income.

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operations as a percentage of our total income was 99.19%, 99.85%, 99.87% and 99.85% for the period ended January 31, 2024 and Financial Years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 respectively.

(Rs. In Lakhs) Particulars For the Period ended January 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 For the year ended March 31, 2021 Income from works contract 2,480.52 1,172.19 1,030.73 658.72 TOTAL 2,480.52 1,172.19 1,030.73 658.72

Other Income

Our Other Income primarily consists of Discount Received, Interest Income, Interest on Income Tax Refund and Miscellaneous Income.

(Rs. In Lakhs) Particulars For the Period ended January 31,2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 For the year ended March 31, 2021 Interest Income 2.47 1.13 1.33 - Interest on Income Tax Refund - - 0.04 0.23 Discount Received - - - 0.03 Miscellaneous Income 0.68 0.60 - 0.71 TOTAL 3.15 1.73 1.37 0.97

Expenditure

Our total expenditure primarily consists of Direct Expenses, Employee benefit expenses, Finance costs, Depreciation & Amortization Expenses and Other Expenses.

Direct Expenses

Our direct expenses comprises of Power & Fuel Expenses, Project Expense, Job work charges, Labour & charges, Rates & taxes and Installation expenses.

(Rs. In Lakhs) Particulars For the Period ended January 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 For the year ended March 31, 2021 Power and Fuel 7.62 0.63 1.99 5.84 Project Expense 92.50 - - 0.11 Job work charges 10.62 1.65 2.66 - Labour & charges 149.97 167.99 85.89 58.00 Rates & taxes 10.76 5.01 5.18 1.70 Installation expenses 16.17 17.51 - - TOTAL 287.64 192.79 95.72 65.65

Employee Benefit Expenses

Our employee benefits expense comprises of Salaries & Wages, Directors Remuneration, Contribution towards PF , ESIC & PT, Gratuity expense and Staff Welfare.

Finance costs

Our Finance cost expenses comprises of Interest on late payment of taxes, Interest on Borrowings, Bank Charges and Loan processing fees.

Other Expenses

Other expenses primarily include Professional & Legal Fees, Rent Expense, Convayance Expense, GST Balance written off and Loading and freight charges.

(Rs. In Lakhs) Particulars For the Period ended January 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 For the year ended March 31, 2021 Annual Fee 0.09 - - - Auditor Remuneration 0.28 0.28 0.35 0.35 Accounting Expense - - - - Business Promotion 1.69 1.02 0.19 - Commission paid - 1.37 3.70 2.17 Convayance Expense 7.82 7.78 3.48 1.33 Insurance 2.66 1.82 0.64 0.26 GST Balance written off 10.71 0.19 1.00 1.65 Late/Penalty Fees for GST 0.50 - 0.01 0.10 Loading and freight charges 10.56 5.93 3.24 1.45 Office Expense - - 0.04 0.01 Medical Expense 0.04 1.76 0.06 0.16 Postage and Courier Expense 0.01 - 0.01 0.06 Printing & stationary exp. 1.64 2.99 0.82 0.48 Professional & Legal Fees 16.05 15.39 10.15 2.02 Rent Expense 9.35 6.51 3.99 2.17 Repair and Maintenance Expense 1.02 4.15 1.22 1.25 ROC Fees Payment 4.45 0.24 0.25 0.12 Registration Fee - - - 0.28 Short and Excess [Rounded off] - - - 0.01 Telephone & Internet Exp. 0.24 0.56 0.31 0.39 Water Expenses 0.24 - - - Miscellaneous Expense 1.27 1.11 0.12 0.24 Testing Charges 0.08 0.50 3.11 - Tender Fee - 0.74 1.55 1.06 - Total 68.70 52.34 34.24 15.56

Provision for Tax

The provision for current taxation is computed in accordance with relevant tax regulation. Deferred tax is recognized on timing differences between the accounting and the taxable income for the year and quantified using the tax rates and laws enacted or subsequently enacted as on balance sheet date.

Deferred tax assets are recognized and carried forward to the extent that there is a virtual certainly that sufficient future taxable income will be available against which such deferred tax assets can be realized in future.

For the period ended January 31st, 2024

Revenue from Operations

The revenue from operations of our company for the period ended January 31, 2024 was Rs. 2480.52 lacs.

Other Income

The Other Income of our company for the period ended January 31, 2024 was Rs. 3.15 lacs.

Total Revenue

The Total Income of our company for the period ended January 31, 2024 was Rs. 2483.67 lacs.

Expenditure

Cost of Materials Consumed

For the period ended January 31, 2024 our companys cost of material consumed was Rs. 2262.04 lacs.

Direct Expenses

For the period ended January 31, 2024 our companys direct expenses was Rs. 287.64 lacs.

Employee Benefit Expenses

For the period ended January 31, 2024 our Company incurred for employee benefits expense Rs. 102.43 lacs.

Finance Costs

The finance costs for the period ended January 31, 2024 was Rs. 40.63 lacs.

Depreciation & Amortization Expense

The depreciation and amortization expense for the period ended January 31, 2024 was Rs. 18.89 lacs.

Other Expenses

For the period ended January 31, 2024 our other expenses were Rs. 68.70 lacs.

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

Our Company had reported a profit before tax for the period ended January 31, 2024 of Rs. 287.95 lacs.

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

Our Company had reported a profit after tax for the period ended January 31, 2024 was at Rs. 214.95 lacs.

Fiscal 2023 compared with fiscal 2022 Revenue from Operations

The revenue from operations of our company for fiscal year 2023 was Rs. 1172.19 lacs against Rs. 1030.73 lacs revenue from operations for Fiscal year 2022. An increase of 13.72% in revenue from operations. This increase was due to the higher volume of work contracts.

Other Income

The other income of our company for fiscal year 2023 was Rs. 1.73 lacs against Rs. 1.37 lacs other income for Fiscal year 2022. An increase of 26.28% in other income. This increase was due to the revenue generated from commission.

Total Income

The total income of our company for fiscal year 2023 was Rs. 1173.92 lacs against Rs. 1032.1 lacs total income for fiscal year 2022. An increase of 13.74% in total income. This increase was due to the higher volume of work contracts.

Expenditure

Cost of Material Consumed

In fiscal 2023, our cost of material consumed were Rs. 820.98 lacs against Rs. 503.36 lacs cost of material consumed in fiscal 2022. An increase of 63.10%. This increase was due to the rise in raw material prices, increased work contract volumes, and changes in work contract mix towards more material-intensive contracts.

Direct Expenses

In fiscal 2023, our direct expenses were Rs. 192.79 lacs against Rs. 95.72 lacs direct expenses in fiscal 2022. An increase of 101.41%. This increase was due to higher labor costs, increased production volumes, and the introduction of new operational activities requiring more direct expenditure.

Employee Benefit Expenses

In fiscal 2023, our Company incurred for employee benefits expense Rs. 96.69 lacs against Rs. 89.10 lacs expenses in fiscal 2022. An increase of 8.52%. This increase was due to salary adjustments, additional hiring, and enhanced employee benefit programs.

Finance Costs

The finance costs for the Fiscal 2023 was Rs. 22.97 lacs against Rs. 21.88 lacs in Fiscal 2022. An increase of 4.98%. This increase was due to higher interest rates on existing loans and additional borrowings during the year.

Other Expenses

In fiscal 2023, our other expenses were Rs. 52.34 lacs against Rs. 34.24 lacs in fiscal 2022. An increase of 52.86%. This increase was due to higher administrative costs, increased spending on marketing and advertising, and higher professional fees.

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

Our Company had reported a profit before tax for the Fiscal 2023 of Rs. 75.37 lacs against profit before tax of Rs. 41.57 lacs in Fiscal 2022. An increase of 81.31%. This increase was due to significant revenue growth, improved cost management, and enhanced operational efficiencies.

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

Profit after tax for the Fiscal 2023 was at Rs. 56.15 lacs against profit after tax of Rs. 31.55 lacs in fiscal 2022. An increase of 77.97%. This increase was due to significant revenue growth, improved cost management, and enhanced operational efficiencies.

Fiscal 2022 compared with fiscal 2021

Revenue from Operations

The revenue from operations of our company for fiscal year 2022 was Rs. 1030.73 lacs against Rs. 658.72 lacs revenue from operations for Fiscal year 2021. An increase of 56.47% in revenue from operations. This increase was due to higher work contracts volume and successful market expansion.

Other Income

The other income of our company for fiscal year 2022 was Rs. 1.37 lacs against Rs. 0.97 lacs other income for Fiscal year 2021. An increase of 41.24% in other income. This increase was due to an income tax refund and additional revenue from sales commissions.

Total Income

The total income of our company for fiscal year 2022 was Rs. 1032.1 lacs against Rs. 659.69 lacs total income for fiscal year 2021. An increase of 56.45% in total income. This increase was due to the higher volume of work contracts.

Expenditure

Cost of Material Consumed

In fiscal 2022, our cost of material consumed were Rs. 503.36 lacs against Rs. 557.31 lacs cost of material consumed in fiscal 2021. A decrease of (9.68%). This decrease was due to improved procurement strategies, efficient use of materials, and implementation of cost reduction initiatives.

Direct Expenses

In fiscal 2022, our direct expenses were Rs. 95.72 lacs against Rs. 65.65 lacs direct expenses in fiscal 2021. An increase of 45.8%. This increase was due to higher labor costs, increased production volumes, and the introduction of new operational activities requiring more direct expenditure.

Employee Benefit Expenses

In fiscal 2022, our Company incurred for employee benefits expense Rs. 89.10 lacs against Rs. 94.04 lacs expenses in fiscal 2022. A decrease of (5.25%). This increase was due to salary adjustments, additional hiring, and enhanced employee benefit programs.

Finance Costs

The finance costs for the Fiscal 2022 was Rs. 21.88 lacs while it was Rs. 19.87 lacs for Fiscal 2021. An increase of 10.12%. This increase was due to higher interest rates on existing loans and additional borrowings during the year.

Other Expenses

In fiscal 2022, our other expenses were Rs. 34.24 lacs and Rs. 15.56 lacs in fiscal 2021. This increase of 120.05%. This increase was due to higher administrative costs, increased spending on marketing and advertising, and higher professional fees.

Profit/ (Loss) before Tax

Our Company had reported a profit before tax for the Fiscal 2022 of Rs. 41.57 lacs against profit before tax of Rs. 11.15 lacs in Fiscal 2021. An increase of 272.83%. This increase was due to significant revenue growth, improved cost management, and enhanced operational efficiencies.

Profit/ (Loss) after Tax

Profit after tax for the Fiscal 2022 was at Rs. 31.55 lacs against profit after tax of Rs. 8.19 lacs in fiscal 2021. An increase of 285.23%. This increase was due to significant revenue growth, improved cost management, and enhanced operational efficiencies.

Cash Flows

(Amount Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars For the period ended 31st January, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 2022 2021 Net Cash Flow from/(used in) Operating Activities (638.23) 164.44 (141.33) (74.22) Net Cash Flow from/(used in) Investing Activities (76.18) (0.27) (4.50) (94.36) Net Cash Flow from/(used in) Financing Activities 732.46 (163.12) 79.73 246.64

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

1. For the period ended 31st January 2024, net cash flow from operating activities was t (638.23) Lacs. This comprised of the net profit before tax of Rs.287.95 Lacs, which was primarily adjusted for Finance Cost of Rs.40.63 Lacs, Gratuity Provision of Rs.2.34 Lacs, Interest Income of Rs.2.47 Lacs, Depreciation and Amortisation Expense of Rs.18.89 Lacs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was Rs.347.34 Lacs, which was primarily adjusted for an increase in Inventories of Rs.654.59 lacs, Loans and Advances of Rs.263.63 lacs, Other Non Current Assets of Rs.58.92 lacs, Other Current Assets of Rs.15.39 lacs, Trade Payables of Rs.123.55 lacs and decrease in Trade Receivables of Rs.75.07 lacs and Other Current Liabilites & Provisions of Rs.122.47 lacs.

Cash Generated from/(used in) Operations was Rs.(569.04) lacs which was reduced by direct tax paid for Rs.69.19 lacs resulting into net cash used in operating activities of Rs.(638.23) lacs.

2. In F.Y. 2022-23, net cash flow from operating activities was Rs.164.44 Lacs. This comprised of the net profit before tax of Rs.75.37 Lacs, which was primarily adjusted for Finance Cost of Rs.22.97 Lacs, Gratuity Provision of Rs.0.83 Lacs, Interest Income of Rs.1.13 Lacs, Depreciation and Amortisation Expense of Rs.12.49 Lacs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was Rs.110.53 Lacs, which was primarily adjusted for an increase in Inventories of Rs.114.06 lacs, Trade Receivables of Rs.93.86 lacs, Loans and Advances of Rs.115.13 lacs, Other Non Current Assets of Rs.8.80 lacs, Other Current Assets of Rs.23.13 lacs, Other Current Liabilites & Provisions of Rs.463.21 lacs, and decrease in Trade Payables of Rs.34.70 lacs.

Cash Generated from/(used in) Operations was Rs.184.06 lacs which was reduced by direct tax paid for Rs.19.62 lacs resulting into net cash flow from operating activities of Rs.164.44 lacs.

3. In F.Y. 2021-22, net cash used in operating activities was Rs.(141.33) Lacs. This comprised of the net profit before tax of Rs.41.57 Lacs, which was primarily adjusted for Finance Cost of Rs.21.88 Lacs, Gratuity Provision of Rs.1.73 Lacs, Interest Income of Rs.1.37 Lacs, Depreciation and Amortisation Expense of Rs.13.90 Lacs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was Rs.77.71 Lacs, which was primarily adjusted for an increase in Trade Receivables of Rs.140.58 lacs, Loans and Advances of Rs.66.17 lacs, Other Non Current Assets of Rs.2.38 lacs, Other Current Assets of Rs.9.78 lacs, and decrease in Inventories of Rs.250.66 lacs, Trade Payables of Rs.42.46 lacs, Other Current Liabilites & Provisions of Rs.196.90 lacs,

Cash Generated from/(used in) Operations was Rs.(129.90) lacs which was reduced by direct tax paid for Rs.11.43 lacs resulting into net cash used in operating activities of Rs.(141.33) lacs.

4. In F.Y. 2020-21, net cash used in operating activities was Rs.(74.22) Lacs. This comprised of the net profit before tax of Rs.11.15 Lacs, which was primarily adjusted for Finance Cost of Rs.19.87 Lacs, Gratuity Provision of Rs.0.87 Lacs, Interest Income of Rs.0.23 Lacs, Depreciation and Amortisation Expense of Rs.16.61 Lacs. The resultant operating profit before working capital changes was Rs.48.27 Lacs, which was primarily adjusted for an increase in Inventories of Rs.130.62 lacs, Loans and Advances of Rs.54.17 lacs, Other Non Current Assets of Rs.9.32 lacs, Trade Payables of Rs.86.07 lacs, and decrease in Trade Receivables of Rs.216.54 lacs, Other Current Assets of Rs.213.49 lacs, Other Current Liabilites & Provisions of Rs.440.18 lacs.

Cash Generated from/(used in) Operations was Rs. (69.92) lacs which was reduced by direct tax paid for Rs. 4.30 lacs resulting into net cash used in operating activities of Rs. (74.22) lacs.

Cash Flows from Investment Activities

1. For the year period ended January 31, 2024, net cash used in investing activities was Rs. (76.18) Lacs, which primarily comprised of cash used for Purchase of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets of Rs. 71.15 lacs, Purchase of Investment of Rs. 7.50 lacs and Interest Income Received of Rs. 2.47 lacs.

2. In FY 2023, net cash used in investing activities was Rs. (0.27) Lacs, which primarily comprised of cash used for Purchase of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets of Rs. 1.40 lacs, Interest Income Received of Rs. 1.13 lacs.

3. In FY 2022, net cash used in investing activities was Rs. (4.50) Lacs, which primarily comprised of cash used for Purchase of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets of Rs. 5.87 lacs, Interest Income Received of Rs. 1.37 lacs.

4. In FY 2021, net cash used in investing activities was Rs. (94.36) Lacs, which primarily comprised of cash used for Purchase of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets of Rs. 94.59 lacs, Interest Income Received of Rs. 0.23 lacs.

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

1. For the year period ended January 31, 2024, net cash flow from financing activities was Rs. 732.46 Lacs, which primarily comprised of cash used for payment of Finance Cost of Rs. 40.63 lacs, proceeds from Borrowings of Rs. 564.44 lacs, proceeds from Capital issued during the year of Rs. 208.65 lacs.

2. In FY 2023, net cash used in financing activities was Rs. (163.12) Lacs, which primarily comprised of cash used for payment of Finance Cost of Rs. 22.97 lacs, Repayment of Borrowings of Rs. 180.43 lacs, proceeds from Capital issued during the year of Rs. 40.28 lacs.

3. In FY 2022, net cash flow from financing activities was Rs. 79.73 Lacs, which primarily comprised of cash used for payment of Finance Cost of Rs. 21.88 lacs, Repayment of Borrowings of Rs. 48.38 lacs, proceeds from Capital issued during the year of Rs. 149.99 lacs.

4. In FY 2021, net cash flow from financing activities was Rs. 246.64 Lacs, which primarily comprised of cash used for payment of Finance Cost of Rs. 19.87 lacs, Repayment of Borrowings of Rs. 9.23 lacs, proceeds from Capital issued during the year of Rs. 275.74 lacs.

OTHER MATTERS

1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

There have been no events or transactions to the best of our knowledge which may be described as "unusual" or "infrequent".

2. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing Operations

Our business has been subject, and we expect it to continue to be subject to significant economic changes arising from the trends identified above in ‘Factors Affecting our Results of Operations and the uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" beginning on page no. 36 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus. To our knowledge, except as we have described in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there are no known factors which we expect to bring about significant economic changes.

3. Known trends or uncertainties that have/had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations

Apart from the risks as disclosed under Chapter titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page no. 36 in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, in our opinion there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations.

4. Future changes in relationship between costs and revenues, in case of events such as future increase in labour or material costs or prices that will cause a material change are known

Our Companys future costs and revenues will be determined by demand/supply situation, both of the end products/services as well as the raw materials, government policies and other economic factors.

5. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products or increased sales prices.

We are primarily a core-construction company specializing in comprehensive range of civil and structural services. Our core offerings encompass the construction of multi-story buildings, electrical works (both Low- Tension & High-Tension), steel structure works, as well as bridges (including FOBs and ROBs) and all associated civil and structural works. Increase in revenues are by and large linked to increases in volume of business and also dependent on the price realization on our products/services.

6. Total turnover of each major industry segment in which the issuer company operated.

We are primarily a core-construction company specializing in comprehensive range of civil and structural services. Our core offerings encompass the construction of multi-story buildings, electrical works (both Low- Tension & High-Tension), steel structure works, as well as bridges (including FOBs and ROBs) and all associated civil and structural works. Relevant Industry data, as available, has been included in the chapter titled "Industry Overview" beginning on page no. 107 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

7. Status of any publicly announced new products or business segment.

We are primarily a core-construction company specializing in comprehensive range of civil and structural services. Our core offerings encompass the construction of multi-story buildings, electrical works (both Low- Tension & High-Tension), steel structure works, as well as bridges (including FOBs and ROBs) and all associated civil and structural works. Except as disclosed elsewhere in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, we have not announced and do not expect to announce in the near future any new products or business segments. Relevant Upcoming project data, as available, has been included in the chapter titled "Our Business" beginning on page no. 113 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

8. The extent to which business is seasonal.

We are primarily a core-construction company specializing in comprehensive range of civil and structural services. Our core offerings encompass the construction of multi-story buildings, electrical works (both Low- Tension & High-Tension), steel structure works, as well as bridges (including FOBs and ROBs) and all associated civil and structural works. Our Companys business is not seasonal in nature.

9. Any significant dependence on a single or few suppliers or customers.

The percentage of contribution of our companys top ten customers vis-a-vis the total revenue from operations are 98.21%, 89.81% and 99.92% respectively for the period ended January 31, 2024, FY 2022-23 and FY 202122 respectively.

10. Competitive conditions:

We expect competition in our industry from existing and potential competitors to intensify. For details, please refer to the discussions of our competition in "Our Business", "Industry Overview" and "Risk Factors 26- We operate in an extremely competitive industry and failure to successfully compete could result in loss of one or more of our significant customers and may adversely affect our business." on pages 113, 107, 36 respectively.