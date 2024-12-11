Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Nacdac Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated and registered as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of UMA INFRATECH PRIVATE LIMITED vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 19th June, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to UMA INFRATECH LIMITED dated December 30, 2021. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to NACDAC INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh dated March 09, 2022.Nacdac Infrastructure is a core-construction company specializing in civil and structural services. The Company encompass the construction of multi-story buildings, electrical works (both Low-Tension & High-Tension), steel structure works, as well as bridges (including FOBs and ROBs) and all associated civil and structural works at Kavi Naga, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. It serves a diverse clientele spanning government agencies, and private corporations. In 2023-24, the Company completed PCC and Rubber Stone Soiling at Aimtrex Technologies office situated at Manesar Gurugram; Work for laying of MDPE Pipe Line, backfilling earth and disposal of surplus earth and soil levelled, Installation of GI Pipe Line at Kalkaji, South Delhi; Work Contract for Construction work of Staff Quarter; Civil & Interior Modification Work for B Block; Engineering Consultancy Services for Construction of Godawari Medical Collage at Palakollu, in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh; Construction work at Dining Block at Nalanda University, in Rajgir, Distt. Nalanda, Bihar, etc. The Company has been ISO 9001:2015 accredited for Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System, ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety Management System and are also registered as class A contractor with Uttarakhand Peyjal Sansadhan Vikas Evum Nirman Nigam, Uttarakhand.The Company is planning a Fresh Issue IPO of 29,00,000 Equity Shares.