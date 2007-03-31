Bombay Paints Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
BOMHAY PAINTS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
DIRECTORS REPORT
TO
THE SHAREHOLDERS
Your Directors have great pleasure in presenting the 60th Annual Report
together with the Audited accounts for the year ended March 31, 2008.
FINANCIAL RESULTS:
Year ended Year ended
31.03.2008 31.03.2007
Rs. Rs.
Gross Sales 46,86,68,074 35,55,32,158
Operating Profit before depreciation and Tax 4,32,10,916 1,52,14,693
Add: Extra ordinary item (Interest waiver) 2,12,25,036 -
Total Profit 6,44,35,952 1,52,14,693
Less: Depreciation 14,78,453 15,74,005
Less: Tax 5,22,041 4,30,000
Net Profit 6,24,35,458 1,32,10,688
Add: Balance brought forward from previous
year (13,72,50,217) (15,04,60,905)
Add: Impact of revised AS-15 as on
01-04-2007 7,14,776 -
Profit/(Loss) carried forward (7,40,99,983) (13,72,50,217)
OPERATIONS:
The year under review witnessed a growth of 31.82% in Sales and 211.95% in
Net Profit which stood at Rs. 412.10 Lacs (excluding interest waiver) as
against Rs.132.11 lacs in the previous year. Your Companys focus on
product mix to cater to industrial, marine and OEM segments has helped in
maintaining the average-contribution at higher levels and considering the
expanding potential of both agricultural and automotive sectors, the coming
years would witness substantial growth in terms of sales.
Prices of crude oil and commodities have been rising alarmingly which poses
a cause of concern until some level of stability is reached.
BOARD FOR INDUSTRIAL AND FINANCIAL RECONSTRUCTION (BIFR):
As reported in the last Report of the Directors to the Shareholders, the
Company continues to be sick under the provisions of the Sick Industrial
Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985.
The long pending matter of One Time Settlement with Central Bank of India
was finally settled during the year resulting in a waiver of excess
interest of Rs 212 Lacs, The Company is now preparing a fresh restructuring
programme taking into account the current position, and subject to the
approval of BIFR, hopes to return to a healthy stature, before the end of
March 2009.
Your Directors wish to place on record their special Thanks for the
unstinted support given by Grauer & Well (India) Limited, in enabling the
Company to repay its dues to Central Bank of India and set it on the path
of progress.
DIVIDEND:
Due to carry forward Losses, your Board has decided not to recommend any
dividend for the year ended March 31, 2008.
RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT:
The Research & Development Division has continued its efforts to develop
new products, productivity improvement and cost reduction with focus on
development of exports. The Company has obtained renewal of recognition of
In-house R&D Unit from the Government of India, Ministry of Science &
Technology, for the period 1st April 2007 to 31st March 2010.
FIXED DEPOSITS:
The Company has not invited or accepted Fixed Deposits during the Financial
Year 2007-2008.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
During the year Shri. Ramgopal Dujodwala, your Director, passed away. Late
Shri. Ramgopal Dujodwala had stewarded the Company for over a decade. The
Board will miss his guidance greatly.
Shri Vinod Haritwal has resigned from the Board w.e.f. 31-03-2008. The
Board places on record its appreciation for the valuable contribution made
by him during his tenure as a Director of your Company.
As per the Provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and in terms of the
Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Umeshkumar More (Chairman) and
Mr. Harnish D. Juthani (Director) retire by rotation and being eligible,
offer themselves for re-appointment and the Board recommends that they be
re-appointed.
The Board For Industrial and Financial Reconstruction [BIFR] has appointed
Mr. Ajai Bhambi as a Special Director w.e.f. December 8, 2005 and he
continues as a Director on the Board.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
Pursuant to Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 the Directors
confirm that:
1. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting
standards have been followed.
2. Appropriate policies have been selected and applied consistently and
have made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to
give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at
March 31, 2008.
3. Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
4. The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.
AUDITORS:
M/s. M.M. Nissim And Co., Chartered Accountants, Auditors of the Company
are retiring at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. They are eligible for
re-appointment and have expressed their willingness to act as auditors, if
re-appointed. The Company has received a certificate from them that they
are qualified under section 224 (1B) of the Companies Act, 1956, for
appointment as Auditors of the Company. Members are requested to consider
their appointment at a remuneration to be decided by the Board of Directors
for the financial year ending March 31, 2009 as set out in the Notice
convening the Meeting.
AUDITORS OBSERVATIONS:
The observations of the auditors contained in their Report have been
adequately dealt with in the Notes to the Accounts given in Schedule 13
which are self explanatory and, therefore, do not call for any further
comments.
SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE:
Secretarial Compliance Certificate issued by Mr. Chintan K. Gandhi, a
practising Company Secretary is enclosed and forms part of the Directors
Report.
PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND
FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
The information pursuant to section 217 (1) (e) of the Companies Act, 1956
read with the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of Board
of Directors) Rules, 1988 are given in Annexure A to this report.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:
None of the employees of the Company came within the purview of the
information required u/s 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the
Companies (particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 as amended.
SAFETY ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL AND PROTECTION:
The Company has taken all the necessary steps for safety and environmental
control and protection at its plant. Both the certifications, ISO 9001-2000
as well as ISO 14001-2004 awarded to your Company are valid.
INSURANCE:
All the insurable interests of your Company including inventories,
buildings, plant and machinery and liabilities under legislative enactments
are adequately insured.
ACKNOWLEDGMENT:
Your Directors also wish to convey their appreciation to the Companys
shareholders, customers, suppliers, bankers, distributors and all the
employees for the support, they have given to the Company and the
confidence, which they have reposed in its management and the employees for
the commitment and dedication shown by them.
Registered Office: For & on behalf of the Board
B.D. Patil Marg,
Govanpada, Chembur,
Mumbai - 400 074. UMESHKUMAR N. MORE
Date : June 30, 2008. CHAIRMAN
ANNEXURE A TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT:
Particulars with regard to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption
and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:
A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:
Continued efforts in optimizing consumption of energy on suggestions from
consultants is resulting in savings in energy costs which is reflected in
the accounts for the year.
B. PARTICULARS OF TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:
i. Specific areas in which R & D is : Enhanced efforts in developing
carried out by the Company Resins with revised formulations
in order to cut down costs while
retaining the basic parameters.
ii. Benefits as a result : Cost of finished paints is under
Control.
Improvement in performance of
coating for various end uses
especially in the automotive
sector.
iii. Future plan of action. : To intensify efforts in line with
the previous years for making
products more competitive.
iv. Expenditure on R & D : Rs.33.17 lacs
Technology absorption, Adaptation : No new technology has been
and innovation imported and no new collaboration
has been taken for the last five
years. However, as detailed above,
some of the new technologies have
been developed in-house.
C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
Particulars of foreign exchange earned and used are as under:
Foreign Exchange earned : NIL
Foreign Exchange used : Rs. 58.29 lacs
Registered Office: For & on behalf of the Board
B.D. Patil Marg,
Gavanpada, Chembur,
Mumbai - 400 074 UMESHKUMAR N. MORE
Date : June 30, 2008 CHAIRMAN
SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE:
Company No. : 11-6834.
Authorised Share Capital : Rs.8,00,00,000/-
Paid up Share Capital : Rs.1,50,00,000/-
To,
The Members,
M/s. BOMBAY PAINTS LIMITED
B.D. Patil Marg, Gavanpada,
Chembur, Mumbai - 400 074.
Sir,
I have examined the registers, records, books and papers of M/s. BOMBAY
PAINTS LIMITED (the Company) as required to be maintained under the
Companies Act, 1956, (the Act) and the rules made there under and also the
provisions contained in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the
Company for the year ended on 31 0 March, 2008. In my opinion and to the
best of my information and according to the examinations carried out by me
and explanations furnished to me by the Company and its officers, I certify
that in respect of the aforesaid financial year;
1. The Company has kept and maintained all registers as stated in Annexure
- A to this certificate, as per the provisions of the Act and the rules
made there under and all entries therein have been duly recorded.
2. The Company has duly filed the forms and returns as required with the
Registrar of Companies or other authorities as prescribed under the Act and
the rules made there under wherever applicable as per Annexure - B.
3. The Company being a Public Limited Company, Comments are not required.
4. The Board of Directors duly met 5 [FIVE] times during the aforesaid
Financial Year i.e. on 24-04-2007, 30-06-2007, 31-07-2007, 31-10-2007 and
30-01-2008 and in respect of each meeting proper notices were given and
proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book
maintained for the purpose.
5. The Company closed its Register of Members during the financial year.
6. The Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended
31st March 2007 was held in time, i.e. on 16th August, 2007 after giving
due notice to the members of the Company and the resolutions passed thereat
were duly recorded in Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.
7. No Extra Ordinary General Meeting was held during the financial year.
8. The Company has not given or advanced any amount as defined in Section
295 of the Companies Act 1956.
9. The Company has not entered into contracts falling within the purview of
Section 297 of the Act.
10. The Company has made necessary entries in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
11. As there were no instances falling within the purview of Section 314 of
the Act, the Company has not obtained any approval from the Board of
Directors, Members or Central Government.
12. The Company has not issued any duplicate Share Certificates during the
financial year and necessary compliance of the Act were made.
13. The Company has:
i. delivered all the certificates on Allotment/Transfer of Shares in
accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956.
ii. duly complied with the requirements of Section 217 of the Act.
iii. other clauses are not applicable.
14. The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted.
15. The Company has not appointed Managing Director / Wholetime Director
during the Financial Year under review and necessary compliances of the Act
were made.
16. The Company has not appointed any Sole Selling Agents during the year.
17. The Company was not required to obtain any approvals of the Company Law
Board, Regional Director, Registrar and / or such authorities prescribed
under the various provisions of the Act during the financial year.
18. The Directors have disclosed their interest in other firms / companies
to the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the
rules made there under.
19. The Company has not issued any Equity Shares during the financial year.
20. The Company has not bought back any shares during the financial year.
21. The Company has not issued any preference shares/debentures and hence
the question of redemption of preference shares/debentures does not arise
during the financial year under review.
22. There were no transactions necessitating the Company to keep in
abeyance the rights of dividend, rights shares and bonus shares pending
registration of transfer of shares.
23. The Company has not invited / accepted any deposits including any
unsecured loans falling within the purview of Section 58A during the
financial year.
24. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 293 (1) (d) of
the Act.
25. During the year, the Company has issued a Corporate Guarantee to The
Saraswat Co-Op. Bank Ltd. which is in excess of the limits prescribed u/s
372A of the Companies Act, 1956. However under the provision to section
372A(1), the Board of Directors have approved the Guarantee and the same is
also being put up for the members approval in the ensuing Annual General
Meeting.
26. The Company has not altered the provisions of the Memorandum with
respect to situation of the Companys registered office from one state to
another during the year under scrutiny.
27. The Company has not altered the provisions of the Memorandum with
respect to the Object of the Company during the year under scrutiny.
28. The Company has not altered the provisions of the Memorandum with
respect to the Name of the Company during the year under scrutiny.
29. The Company has not altered the provisions of the Memorandum with
respect to the Share Capital of the Company during the year under scrutiny,
30. The Company has not altered its Articles of Association during the year
under scrutiny.
31. There was no prosecution initiated against or show cause notices
received by the Company and no fines or penalties or any other punishment
was imposed on the Company during the financial year, for offences under
the Act.
32. The Company has not received any money as security from its employees
during the financial year.
33. The Company has been regular in payment of Provident Fund Dues with
appropriate authorities.
Place : Mumbai CHINTAN K. GANDHI
Date : 30th June, 2008 Company Secretary
ACS: 21369 ; COP: 7894.
ANNEXURE -A DETAILS OF REGISTERS MAINTAINED:
Section Number Name of Register
1. 108 Share Transfer Register
2. 150 Register of Members
3. 193 Minutes of all meetings of Board of Directors
4. 193 (1) Minutes of General Meetings
5. 301 Register of Contracts
6. 303 Register of Directors
7. 125 Register of Charge
8. Attendance Register of Board Meeting and General Meeting
ANNEXURE - B:
DETAILS OF FORMS FILED WITH THE REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES:
Form No. / Filed Date of A B
Return u/s filing
1. Annual Return 159 11-09-2007 Yes -
made upto 16-08-2007
(Date of A.G.M.)
2. Annual Account for 220 11-09-2007 Yes -
the year ended
31-03-2007
3. Compliance 383(A) 11-09-2007 Yes -
Certificate for the
year ended
31-03-2007
4. Form No. 23
Dated 16-08-2007 192 08-09-2007 Yes -
5. Form DIN 3 27-02-2008 Yes -
6. Form No. 32 03-03-2008 No Yes
A = Whether filed within the prescribed Time (Yes / No)
B = If delay in filing, whether requisite addl. Fees paid (Yes /No)
Place : Mumbai CHINTAN K. GANDHI
Date : 30th June, 2008 Company Secretary
ACS: 21369 ; COP: 7894.