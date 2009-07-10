Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asian Paints Ltd
ASIANPAINT
3,071.85
|60.36
|3,02,166.49
|1,192.4
|1.06
|7,852.51
|192.08
Berger Paints India Ltd
BERGEPAINT
577.1
|69.99
|69,603.85
|305.52
|0.59
|2,806.31
|42.93
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
KANSAINER
292.05
|35.08
|24,328.7
|241.1
|1.25
|2,050.35
|69.93
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
AKZOINDIA
3,817.6
|40.33
|17,396.4
|114.6
|1.96
|1,036.3
|291.61
Indigo Paints Ltd
INDIGOPNTS
1,461.75
|49.36
|7,098.76
|26.46
|0.23
|293.95
|192.1
