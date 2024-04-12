iifl-logo-icon 1
Capital Trade Links Ltd EGM

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM12 Apr 20244 May 2024
EGM 04/05/2024 Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 4th May, 2024 to approve the agenda items as mentioneded in the EGM Notice dated 11th April 2024. CAPITAL TRADE LINKS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/04/2024) Summary Proceedings/outcome of EGM of the Capital Trade Links Limited held on 4th May 2024. Revised summary proceedings/outcome of EGM held on 4 May, 2024 due to typographical mistake made in the name of Statutory Auditor in the earlier summary proceedings of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.05.2024) Scrutinizers Report & Voting Result of Extraordinary General Meeting of the company held on Monday, May 4, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)

