CAREER POINT LTD. The Companys wholly owned subsidiary(Non-material) informed that its Board appointed Chief Financial Officer, Secretarial Auditor and Internal auditor and further recommeded for appointment of statutory auditor and Managing director subject to approval of shareholders in general meeting. Detailed letter encosed his communication pertains to the decisions made by the Board of Directors of Career Point Edutech Limited in their meeting held on December 31, 2024. These decisions were made in line with the Composite Scheme of Arrangement involving Srajan Capital Limited, Career Point Limited, Career Point Edutech Limited, and their respective shareholders. The key resolutions passed are as follows: