|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Jun 2025
|28 Jun 2025
|Disclosure Of Material Events In Connection With The Composite Scheme Of Arrangement Between Srajan Capital Limited, CP Capital Limited (Formerly Known As Career Point Limited) (CP Capital) And Career Point Edutech Limited (CP Edutech) And Their Respective Shareholders (Scheme) We Would Like To Inform You That The Career Point Edutech Limited, Resulting Company, At Its Board Meeting Held Today, Has Approved The Appointment Of Mr. Rahul Rohira As Chief Financial Officer And Key Managerial Personnel W.E.F. June 28, 2025. Material Information/Updates about Appointment of Mr. Rahul Rohira as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of Career Point Edutech Limited (CPEL).
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|1 Jan 2025
|CAREER POINT LTD. The Companys wholly owned subsidiary(Non-material) informed that its Board appointed Chief Financial Officer, Secretarial Auditor and Internal auditor and further recommeded for appointment of statutory auditor and Managing director subject to approval of shareholders in general meeting. Detailed letter encosed his communication pertains to the decisions made by the Board of Directors of Career Point Edutech Limited in their meeting held on December 31, 2024. These decisions were made in line with the Composite Scheme of Arrangement involving Srajan Capital Limited, Career Point Limited, Career Point Edutech Limited, and their respective shareholders. The key resolutions passed are as follows:
