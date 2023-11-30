|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 Nov 2023
|20 Dec 2023
|Please find the notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting as per the attachment Please find the Intimation as per Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 on publication of EGM notice in the Newspapers (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2023) Outcome of the EGM held on 20th December 2023. Appointment of Statutory auditor in the EGM held on 20/12/2023. Scrutinizer report for the voting results of the items transacted in the EGM held on 20th December 2023. Intimation of Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.