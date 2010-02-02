Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2009
|Jun-2009
|Mar-2009
|Dec-2008
|Sep-2008
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
5.18%
5.18%
5.18%
5.18%
5.18%
Indian
38.33%
38.32%
38.32%
38.24%
38.24%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
13.37%
13.25%
21.8%
21.87%
26.03%
Non-Institutions
43.1%
43.23%
34.68%
34.7%
30.53%
Total Non-Promoter
56.48%
56.49%
56.49%
56.57%
56.57%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
