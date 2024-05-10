|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Apr 2024
|16 May 2024
|Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on May 16, 2024 to interalia consider & approve the Preferential Issue of Warrants & Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company thereby. Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on May 16, 2024 via Video Conferencing/Audio Visual Means to consider & approve the Preferential Issue of Warrants and Increase in Authorised Capital , thereby. Corrigendum to the EGM Notice, for the Meeting scheduled to be held on May 16, 2024 via Audio/ Visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024) Newspaper publication of the Corrigendum to the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Notice, for the meeting scheduled to be held on May 16, 2024 via Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on May 16, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 pursuant to the alteration in Capital Clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company on increase in the Authorised Capital of the Company. Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on May 16, 2024 along with Scrutinizers Report. Details of Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on May 16, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|EGM
|20 Jan 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|We hereby inform that Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Choice International Limited will be held on Monday , February 12, 2024 at 12 Noon via Video Conferencing / other Audio Visual Means to consider the following Business : 1) Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company 2) Issuance of Bonus Share in the ratio of 1 :1 Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on February 12, 2024 along with Scrutinizers Report. Details of Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on February 12, 2024. Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on February 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
