CMR Green Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
43.81
43.81
44.25
44.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,408.83
1,312.86
1,908.83
1,835.46
Net Worth
1,452.64
1,356.67
1,953.08
1,879.71
Minority Interest
Debt
413.39
278.85
234.49
502.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
108.67
111.43
311.76
317.79
Total Liabilities
1,974.7
1,746.95
2,499.33
2,700.09
Fixed Assets
180.46
190.22
1,013.45
1,017.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
896.52
895.69
656.26
655.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.24
11.27
0
5.56
Networking Capital
881.02
644.98
795.6
1,000.8
Inventories
411.4
353.9
343.84
461.83
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
458.7
377.07
415.88
337.23
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
249.07
167.18
301.67
507.06
Sundry Creditors
-136.08
-131.71
-184.1
-122.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-102.07
-121.46
-81.69
-183.11
Cash
5.46
4.79
34.02
20.29
Total Assets
1,974.7
1,746.95
2,499.33
2,700.08
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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