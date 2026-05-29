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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
43.81
43.81
44.25
44.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,408.83
1,312.86
1,908.83
1,835.46
Net Worth
1,452.64
1,356.67
1,953.08
1,879.71
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
6,666.49
5,952.44
2,913.19
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,666.49
5,952.44
2,913.19
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.18
16
14.31
0.13
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.46
|0
|1,03,319.58
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|50.32
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,678.25
|0
|58,074.19
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
100.18
|41.62
|26,743.5
|220.06
|1.03
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
236.15
|28.91
|17,728.62
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
374.75
|27.42
|15,961.82
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Mohan Agarwal
WTD & Executive Director
Akshay Agarwal
WTD & Executive Director
Raghav Agarwal
Non Executive Director / Nominee
Peter Francis Amour
Independent Non Exe. Director
Balvinder Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gyan Mohan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rashmi Verma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Girish Paman Vanvari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srishti Saxena
7th Flr Tower 2 L&T Business-,
Park 12/4 Delhi Mathura Road,
Haryana - 121003
Tel: 91-129-4223050
Website: http://www.cmr.co.in
Email: complianceofficer@cmr.co.in
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by CMR Green Technologies Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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