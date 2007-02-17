CMR Green Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.46
|0
|1,03,319.58
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|50.32
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,678.25
|0
|58,074.19
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
100.18
|41.62
|26,743.5
|220.06
|1.03
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
236.15
|28.91
|17,728.62
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
374.75
|27.42
|15,961.82
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.