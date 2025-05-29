iifl-logo
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202519 May 2025
DRS CARGO MOVERS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 29-May-2025 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2025 DRS Cargo Movers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.05.2025)
Board Meeting11 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 DRS Cargo Movers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024 for consideration (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
With reference to the subject cited above, we would like to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 30th August, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, to inter alia consider and approve the following: 1. To fix the date, time & venue of 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 2. To approve the Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and notice convening the AGM. 3. To discuss and approve the matters relating to the E-Voting in relation to the ensuing AGM. This is for your information and records DRS Cargo Movers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
DRS Cargo Movers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 13, 2024.We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their just concluded meeting have, inter alia, transacted the following business: Appointment of Sravanthi Gadiyaram Practicing Company Secretary), (ACS No. 25754 and C.P No. 25597 ) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for auditing its secretarial and related records for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2024.

