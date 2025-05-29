Board Meeting 29 May 2025 19 May 2025

DRS CARGO MOVERS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 29-May-2025 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2025 DRS Cargo Movers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.05.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 DRS Cargo Movers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024 for consideration (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

With reference to the subject cited above, we would like to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 30th August, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, to inter alia consider and approve the following: 1. To fix the date, time & venue of 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 2. To approve the Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and notice convening the AGM. 3. To discuss and approve the matters relating to the E-Voting in relation to the ensuing AGM. This is for your information and records DRS Cargo Movers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024