we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting have considered and approved the following Businesses: 1. Approved the alteration in the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company; 2. The Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th March, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A.T Palace, Kotwali Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Raipur, Chhattisgarh-492001; 3. The remote e-voting period will commence from 09:00 A.M. (IST) on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 and will conclude at 5.00 P.M. (IST) on Thursday, March 28, 2024. During this period, members of the Company, holding shares as on Friday, March 22, 2024, will cast their vote electronically; 4. Approved the appointment of M/s. Anil Agrawal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizers for conducting the remote e-voting and voting process at the venue of EGM; EGM 29/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 04.02.2024) Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Eighty Jewellers Limited to be held on Friday, 29th March, 2024 at 11:00 A.M at the registered office of the at A.T palace, Kotwali Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Raipur (C.G) 492001. EIGHTY JEWELLERS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/03/2024) We enclose herewith the Gist of the Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today i.e Friday, March 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Please find the attached Scrutinizers Report on Combined Voting results of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on March 29, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)