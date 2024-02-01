|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|31 Jan 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Scheduled on Thursday, February 22, 2024 Newspaper Publication for completion of dispatch of the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) through Video conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility and Remote E- voting information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Fedbank Financial Services Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024) Details of Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on 22nd February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.