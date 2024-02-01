iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd EGM

97.72
(2.34%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Fedbank Financi. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM31 Jan 202422 Feb 2024
Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Scheduled on Thursday, February 22, 2024 Newspaper Publication for completion of dispatch of the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) through Video conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility and Remote E- voting information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Fedbank Financial Services Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024) Details of Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on 22nd February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024)

Fedbank Financi.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fedbank Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.