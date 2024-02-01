Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Scheduled on Thursday, February 22, 2024 Newspaper Publication for completion of dispatch of the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) through Video conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility and Remote E- voting information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Fedbank Financial Services Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024) Details of Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on 22nd February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024)