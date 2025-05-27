|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2025
|22 May 2025
|Frontline Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 The board meeting was held today to approve the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025. The meeting commenced at 02: 00 pm and concluded at 05:40 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :27.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|7 Mar 2025
|7 Mar 2025
|it is hereby informed that the Board meeting was held on FRIDAY, 07-03-2025 at 03:00 PM (IST) and concluded at 03:30 PM (IST) at the registered office of the Company. The outcome is attached herewith.
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2025
|25 Jan 2025
|FRONTLINE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31 2024
|Board Meeting
|27 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|Financial Results for 30.09.2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|FRONTLINE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results as on 30.09.2024
|Board Meeting
|4 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|With respect to captioned subject, the exchange is hereby informed that the Board has appointed Ms. Isha Badruka (M.NO: A74355) as the Company Secretary/ Compliance Officer of the company with effect from 04th October, 2024 as per Regulation 6(1) of SEBI (LODR) in the board meeting held today. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|The board meeting was held today. the outcome is attached herewith. Meeting started at 03:00 pm and concluded at 03:30 pm.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|FRONTLINE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The board meeting was held today to approve the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The meeting was started at 03:00 pm and concluded at 05:00 pm. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Revised financial result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/02/2025)
