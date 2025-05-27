Board Meeting 27 May 2025 22 May 2025

Frontline Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 The board meeting was held today to approve the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025. The meeting commenced at 02: 00 pm and concluded at 05:40 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :27.05.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2025 7 Mar 2025

it is hereby informed that the Board meeting was held on FRIDAY, 07-03-2025 at 03:00 PM (IST) and concluded at 03:30 PM (IST) at the registered office of the Company. The outcome is attached herewith.

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2025 25 Jan 2025

FRONTLINE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31 2024

Board Meeting 27 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

Financial Results for 30.09.2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

FRONTLINE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results as on 30.09.2024

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

With respect to captioned subject, the exchange is hereby informed that the Board has appointed Ms. Isha Badruka (M.NO: A74355) as the Company Secretary/ Compliance Officer of the company with effect from 04th October, 2024 as per Regulation 6(1) of SEBI (LODR) in the board meeting held today. Read less..

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

The board meeting was held today. the outcome is attached herewith. Meeting started at 03:00 pm and concluded at 03:30 pm.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024