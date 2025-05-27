iifl-logo
Frontline Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 May 202522 May 2025
Frontline Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 The board meeting was held today to approve the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025. The meeting commenced at 02: 00 pm and concluded at 05:40 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :27.05.2025)
Board Meeting7 Mar 20257 Mar 2025
it is hereby informed that the Board meeting was held on FRIDAY, 07-03-2025 at 03:00 PM (IST) and concluded at 03:30 PM (IST) at the registered office of the Company. The outcome is attached herewith.
Board Meeting31 Jan 202525 Jan 2025
FRONTLINE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31 2024
Board Meeting27 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
Financial Results for 30.09.2024
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
FRONTLINE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results as on 30.09.2024
Board Meeting4 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
With respect to captioned subject, the exchange is hereby informed that the Board has appointed Ms. Isha Badruka (M.NO: A74355) as the Company Secretary/ Compliance Officer of the company with effect from 04th October, 2024 as per Regulation 6(1) of SEBI (LODR) in the board meeting held today. Read less..
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
The board meeting was held today. the outcome is attached herewith. Meeting started at 03:00 pm and concluded at 03:30 pm.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
FRONTLINE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The board meeting was held today to approve the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The meeting was started at 03:00 pm and concluded at 05:00 pm. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Revised financial result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/02/2025)

