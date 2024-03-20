Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 19 March, 2024 which commenced on 05:30 p.m. and concluded on 6:00 p.m., inter-alia, transacted the following This is to inform you that the ExtraOrdinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. through Video- Conferencing and Other Audio- Vi Means (VC/OAVM) Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting is attached herewith. Further as per Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of Companies (Management and Administration ) Rule, 2014 and Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Company is pleased to provideto its members facility to cast their vote(s) on the resolution set forth in the notice by electronic means (e-voting) also. The e-voting period commences on saturday, April 13 2024 (09.00 a.m. IST) and ends on Monday, April 15, 2024(05.00 p.m. IST) (both days inclusive). During this Period, Members may cast their vote electronically. The e-voting module shall be disabled by NSDL thereafter. GALACTICO CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. This is to inform you that the company has fixed Friday, April 12, 2024 as the cutoff date to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for e-voting in the ensuring Extra-ordinary General Meeting Scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The E-voting period will commence from Saturday. April 13, 2024 (09.00 a.m. IST) and end on Monday, April 15, 2024 (5.00 p.m. IST) (both days inclusive). The Company would be availing e-votinf services of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024) In terms of Regulation 31, Part - A of Schedule - III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a copy of Gist of Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of Galactico Corporate Services Limited held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 thorugh Video- Confrencing / Audio- Video Means (VC/OAVM). Kindly take the above intimation on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024) The Details of Voting results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 are enclosed herewith, in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take the same on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024)