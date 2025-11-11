HEG Advanced Materials Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
38.6
38.6
38.6
38.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,264.57
4,120.93
4,106.49
4,038.63
Net Worth
4,303.17
4,159.53
4,145.09
4,077.23
Minority Interest
Debt
794.48
586.13
621.16
742.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
100.62
100.79
97.32
87.64
Total Liabilities
5,198.27
4,846.45
4,863.57
4,907.44
Fixed Assets
1,792.3
1,922.18
1,976.89
1,834.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,636.65
1,231.29
996.1
664.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.04
6.67
1.29
0.84
Networking Capital
1,683.71
1,567.87
1,505.95
1,726.04
Inventories
1,133.74
1,254.64
1,194.15
1,440.12
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
499.46
439.94
508.25
489.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
563.83
379.33
358.12
378.34
Sundry Creditors
-393.78
-409.85
-469.62
-479.39
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-119.54
-96.19
-84.95
-102.17
Cash
67.56
118.43
383.34
681.5
Total Assets
5,198.26
4,846.44
4,863.57
4,907.44
In the morning session, the stock witnessed a sharp rebound after taking support near its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.
EBITDA jumped 172% to ₹105 crore during the quarter. This is up from ₹39 crore a year ago.
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market
In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.
GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.
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