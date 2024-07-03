iifl-logo

HEG Advanced Materials Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
238.25
(-0.73%)
Sep 29, 2026|03:56:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults

No Record Found

HEG: Related NEWS

HEG zooms ~12% on posting robust numbers in Q2

HEG zooms ~12% on posting robust numbers in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In the morning session, the stock witnessed a sharp rebound after taking support near its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

11 Nov 2025|01:55 PM
Read More
HEG Q1 Net Profit Soars 355%; Revenue Up 8% YoY

HEG Q1 Net Profit Soars 355%; Revenue Up 8% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBITDA jumped 172% to ₹105 crore during the quarter. This is up from ₹39 crore a year ago.

31 Jul 2025|03:57 PM
Read More
HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market

5 Dec 2024|12:25 PM
Read More
HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM
Read More
HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.

8 Oct 2024|02:41 PM
Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR HEG Advanced Materials Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.