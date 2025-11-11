iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR HEG Advanced Materials Ltd

HEG Advanced Materials Ltd News & Stock Insights Today

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
238
(-0.83%)
Sep 29, 2026|12:34:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Company

Sectoral

HEG zooms ~12% on posting robust numbers in Q2

HEG zooms ~12% on posting robust numbers in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In the morning session, the stock witnessed a sharp rebound after taking support near its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

11 Nov 2025|01:55 PM
HEG Q1 Net Profit Soars 355%; Revenue Up 8% YoY

HEG Q1 Net Profit Soars 355%; Revenue Up 8% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBITDA jumped 172% to ₹105 crore during the quarter. This is up from ₹39 crore a year ago.

31 Jul 2025|03:57 PM
HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market

5 Dec 2024|12:25 PM
HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM
HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.

8 Oct 2024|02:41 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR HEG Advanced Materials Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.