Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹240
Prev. Close₹237.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,716.06
Day's High₹241.79
Day's Low₹232.65
52 Week's High₹273
52 Week's Low₹168.09
Book Value₹228.66
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,617.76
P/E20.97
EPS11.32
Divi. Yield1.43
In the morning session, the stock witnessed a sharp rebound after taking support near its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.
EBITDA jumped 172% to ₹105 crore during the quarter. This is up from ₹39 crore a year ago.
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market
In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.
GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
38.6
38.6
38.6
38.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,264.57
4,120.93
4,106.49
4,038.63
Net Worth
4,303.17
4,159.53
4,145.09
4,077.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,201.61
1,256.22
2,149.02
2,750.06
yoy growth (%)
75.25
-41.54
-21.85
219.75
Raw materials
-829.01
-809.09
-1,621.07
-477.98
As % of sales
37.65
64.4
75.43
17.38
Employee costs
-79.99
-54.52
-65.6
-112.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
519.99
-30.75
29.28
1,604.7
Depreciation
-79.28
-73.11
-72.13
-72.55
Tax paid
-129.41
5.45
24.08
-523.37
Working capital
547.25
-651.21
613.25
655.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
75.25
-41.54
-21.85
219.75
Op profit growth
-990.84
915.74
-100.33
2,032.37
EBIT growth
-2,820.41
-129.46
-96.03
11,813.09
Net profit growth
-1,643.83
-147.4
-95.06
-2,260.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,568.5
2,152.71
2,394.9
2,467.24
2,201.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,568.5
2,152.71
2,394.9
2,467.24
2,201.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
259.88
145.05
223.33
187.25
79.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
4,760
|55.99
|1,31,836.32
|543.01
|1.39
|3,374.93
|284.91
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
2,717
|97.26
|71,634.99
|115.84
|0.18
|1,567.22
|195.47
Indo-MIM Ltd
INDOMIM
1,242.45
|99.42
|61,355.19
|223.17
|0.54
|1,003.11
|57.47
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
2,190.1
|104.76
|60,558.69
|146.98
|0.39
|3,698.37
|125.38
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,375
|55.02
|45,937.62
|158.62
|0.15
|2,227.63
|309.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ravi Jhunjhunwala
CMD & Executive Director
Riju Jhunjhunwala
Non Executive Director
Shekar Agarwal
Executive Director
Manish Gulati
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kamal Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
N G Khaitan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramni Nirula
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayant Davar
Independent Non Exe. Director
P S Dasgupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandip Somany
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
VIVEK CHAUDHARY
Chairman Emeritus
L N Jhunjhunwala
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Ravi Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pushp Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjeev Mehra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ameya Suresh Prabhu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajiv Dewan
Non Executive Director
OM PRAKASH AJMERA
Non Executive Director
YASH KELA
Mandideep,
Near Bhopal,
Madhya Pradesh - 462046
Tel: 91-07480-233524-27
Website: http://www.hegltd.com
Email: heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com
F-65 1st Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-41406149
Website: www.mcsregistrars.com
Email: admin@mcsregistrars.com / helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com
Summary
HEG Limited, incorporated in Oct 72, is a leading manufacturer and exporter of graphite electrodes in India and operates worlds largest single-site integrated graphite electrodes plant at Mandideep in...
Read More
Reports by HEG Advanced Materials Ltd
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