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HEG Advanced Materials Ltd Share Price Live

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239.29
(0.69%)
Oct 1, 2026|03:19:55 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open240
  • Day's High241.79
  • 52 Wk High273
  • Prev. Close237.65
  • Day's Low232.65
  • 52 Wk Low 168.09
  • Turnover (lac)1,716.06
  • P/E20.97
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value228.66
  • EPS11.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,617.76
  • Div. Yield1.43
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

HEG Advanced Materials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

₹240

Prev. Close

₹237.65

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1,716.06

Day's High

₹241.79

Day's Low

₹232.65

52 Week's High

₹273

52 Week's Low

₹168.09

Book Value

₹228.66

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,617.76

P/E

20.97

EPS

11.32

Divi. Yield

1.43

HEG Advanced Materials Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jun, 2026

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22 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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24 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.4

Record Date: 22 Jul, 2026

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2 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

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HEG Advanced Materials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HEG zooms ~12% on posting robust numbers in Q2

HEG zooms ~12% on posting robust numbers in Q2

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In the morning session, the stock witnessed a sharp rebound after taking support near its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

11 Nov 2025|01:55 PM
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HEG Q1 Net Profit Soars 355%; Revenue Up 8% YoY

HEG Q1 Net Profit Soars 355%; Revenue Up 8% YoY

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EBITDA jumped 172% to ₹105 crore during the quarter. This is up from ₹39 crore a year ago.

31 Jul 2025|03:57 PM
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HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

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According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market

5 Dec 2024|12:25 PM
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HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

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In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM
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HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

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GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.

8 Oct 2024|02:41 PM
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HEG Advanced Materials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

01 Oct, 2026|03:45 PM
Sep-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.20%

Foreign: 15.20%

Indian: 45.52%

Non-Promoter- 18.06%

Institutions: 18.06%

Non-Institutions: 21.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

HEG Advanced Materials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

38.6

38.6

38.6

38.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,264.57

4,120.93

4,106.49

4,038.63

Net Worth

4,303.17

4,159.53

4,145.09

4,077.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,201.61

1,256.22

2,149.02

2,750.06

yoy growth (%)

75.25

-41.54

-21.85

219.75

Raw materials

-829.01

-809.09

-1,621.07

-477.98

As % of sales

37.65

64.4

75.43

17.38

Employee costs

-79.99

-54.52

-65.6

-112.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

519.99

-30.75

29.28

1,604.7

Depreciation

-79.28

-73.11

-72.13

-72.55

Tax paid

-129.41

5.45

24.08

-523.37

Working capital

547.25

-651.21

613.25

655.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

75.25

-41.54

-21.85

219.75

Op profit growth

-990.84

915.74

-100.33

2,032.37

EBIT growth

-2,820.41

-129.46

-96.03

11,813.09

Net profit growth

-1,643.83

-147.4

-95.06

-2,260.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2,568.5

2,152.71

2,394.9

2,467.24

2,201.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,568.5

2,152.71

2,394.9

2,467.24

2,201.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

259.88

145.05

223.33

187.25

79.55

HEG Advanced Materials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

4,760

55.991,31,836.32543.011.393,374.93284.91

Welspun Corp Ltd

WELCORP

2,717

97.2671,634.99115.840.181,567.22195.47

Indo-MIM Ltd

INDOMIM

1,242.45

99.4261,355.19223.170.541,003.1157.47

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

APLAPOLLO

2,190.1

104.7660,558.69146.980.393,698.37125.38

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,375

55.0245,937.62158.620.152,227.63309.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT HEG Advanced Materials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ravi Jhunjhunwala

CMD & Executive Director

Riju Jhunjhunwala

Non Executive Director

Shekar Agarwal

Executive Director

Manish Gulati

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kamal Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

N G Khaitan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramni Nirula

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayant Davar

Independent Non Exe. Director

P S Dasgupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandip Somany

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

VIVEK CHAUDHARY

Chairman Emeritus

L N Jhunjhunwala

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Ravi Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pushp Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjeev Mehra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ameya Suresh Prabhu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajiv Dewan

Non Executive Director

OM PRAKASH AJMERA

Non Executive Director

YASH KELA

Registered Office

Mandideep,

Near Bhopal,

Madhya Pradesh - 462046

Tel: 91-07480-233524-27

Website: http://www.hegltd.com

Email: heg.investor@lnjbhilwara.com

Registrar Office

F-65 1st Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-41406149

Website: www.mcsregistrars.com

Email: admin@mcsregistrars.com / helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com

Summary

HEG Limited, incorporated in Oct 72, is a leading manufacturer and exporter of graphite electrodes in India and operates worlds largest single-site integrated graphite electrodes plant at Mandideep in...
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Reports by HEG Advanced Materials Ltd

Company FAQs

The HEG Advanced Materials Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹239.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HEG Advanced Materials Ltd is ₹4617.76 Cr. as of 01 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of HEG Advanced Materials Ltd is 20.97 and 1.06 as of 01 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HEG Advanced Materials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HEG Advanced Materials Ltd is ₹168.09 and ₹273 as of 01 Oct ‘26
HEG Advanced Materials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.16%, 3 Years at 24.26%, 1 Year at 31.83%, 6 Month at 22.72%, 3 Month at 28.82% and 1 Month at -8.67%.
The shareholding pattern of HEG Advanced Materials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.72 %
Institutions - 18.06 %
Public - 21.22 %

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