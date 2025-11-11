Notice Of Meetings Of Equity Shareholders, Secured Creditors And Unsecured Creditors Of HEG Limited (Company) Convened Pursuant To The Directions Of The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Indore Bench (Tribunal). Outcome of Court Convened Meeting. Proceedings Of The Meetings Of The Secured Creditors Of HEG Limited convened Pursuant To The Directions Of The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Indore Bench (Tribunal) (As per BSE announcement dated on :05.05.2026) Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report of NCLT Convened Equity Shareholders Meeting, Secured Creditors Meeting and Unsecured Creditors Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2026)