|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Apr 2026
|5 May 2026
|Notice Of Meetings Of Equity Shareholders, Secured Creditors And Unsecured Creditors Of HEG Limited (Company) Convened Pursuant To The Directions Of The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Indore Bench (Tribunal). Outcome of Court Convened Meeting. Proceedings Of The Meetings Of The Secured Creditors Of HEG Limited convened Pursuant To The Directions Of The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Indore Bench (Tribunal) (As per BSE announcement dated on :05.05.2026) Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report of NCLT Convened Equity Shareholders Meeting, Secured Creditors Meeting and Unsecured Creditors Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2026)
In the morning session, the stock witnessed a sharp rebound after taking support near its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.
EBITDA jumped 172% to ₹105 crore during the quarter. This is up from ₹39 crore a year ago.
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market
In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.
GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.
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