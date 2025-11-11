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HEG Advanced Materials Ltd Board Meeting

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238.25
(-0.73%)
Sep 29, 2026|03:56:21 PM

HEG CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/09/2025calendar-icon
29/09/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Aug 202624 Aug 2026
Attached
Board Meeting22 Jul 202625 Jun 2026
HEG Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June, 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 22,2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.07.2026)
Board Meeting29 Apr 20263 Apr 2026
HEG Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31St March 2026 and for recommending the Payment of Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2025-26. The Board of Directors have reconunended a Final Dividend on Equity Shares at the rate of Rs. 3.40/- per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 2f - each, for the financial year 2025-26 subject to the approval of the Shareholdcrs at thc cnsuing Arurual Ceneral Meeting (AGM) of the Co mpany. The dividend will be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2026)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202613 Jan 2026
HEG Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended the 31st December 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 10, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 10.02.2026)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202613 Jan 2026
Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Allotment of 5,00,000 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of Warrants
Board Meeting10 Nov 202517 Oct 2025
HEG Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter and Half Year Ended The 30Th September2025. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.11.2025)

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