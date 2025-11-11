Board Meeting 24 Aug 2026 24 Aug 2026

Attached

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2026 25 Jun 2026

HEG Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June, 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 22,2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.07.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2026 3 Apr 2026

HEG Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31St March 2026 and for recommending the Payment of Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2025-26. The Board of Directors have reconunended a Final Dividend on Equity Shares at the rate of Rs. 3.40/- per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 2f - each, for the financial year 2025-26 subject to the approval of the Shareholdcrs at thc cnsuing Arurual Ceneral Meeting (AGM) of the Co mpany. The dividend will be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 13 Jan 2026

HEG Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended the 31st December 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 10, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2026 13 Jan 2026

Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Allotment of 5,00,000 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of Warrants

Board Meeting 10 Nov 2025 17 Oct 2025