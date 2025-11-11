|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Aug 2026
|24 Aug 2026
|Attached
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2026
|25 Jun 2026
|HEG Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June, 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 22,2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.07.2026)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2026
|3 Apr 2026
|HEG Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31St March 2026 and for recommending the Payment of Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2025-26. The Board of Directors have reconunended a Final Dividend on Equity Shares at the rate of Rs. 3.40/- per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 2f - each, for the financial year 2025-26 subject to the approval of the Shareholdcrs at thc cnsuing Arurual Ceneral Meeting (AGM) of the Co mpany. The dividend will be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2026
|13 Jan 2026
|HEG Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended the 31st December 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 10, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 10.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2026
|13 Jan 2026
|Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Allotment of 5,00,000 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of Warrants
|Board Meeting
|10 Nov 2025
|17 Oct 2025
|HEG Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter and Half Year Ended The 30Th September2025. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.11.2025)
In the morning session, the stock witnessed a sharp rebound after taking support near its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.
EBITDA jumped 172% to ₹105 crore during the quarter. This is up from ₹39 crore a year ago.
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market
In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.
GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.
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