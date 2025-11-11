|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|22 Jun 2026
|23 Jul 2026
|29 Jul 2026
|Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 23rd July, 2026 to Wednesday, 29th July, 2026 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
In the morning session, the stock witnessed a sharp rebound after taking support near its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.
EBITDA jumped 172% to ₹105 crore during the quarter. This is up from ₹39 crore a year ago.
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market
In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.
GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.
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