AGM 29/07/2026. Intimation For 54Th Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held Through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) Only. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 22.06.2026) Proceedings Of 54Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 29.07.2026) Attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 30.07.2026)