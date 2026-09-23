No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
16.22
3.6
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.71
22.85
6.72
1.78
Net Worth
46.93
26.45
10.32
5.38
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
7,115
|97.83
|1,50,772.81
|362.3
|0.55
|3,521.03
|440.73
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
416
|60.03
|1,44,853.84
|381.91
|0.34
|7,697.72
|76.15
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
886
|98.34
|1,39,586.49
|363.59
|0.15
|3,061.37
|52.15
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
30,804.05
|115.27
|1,37,300.94
|294.15
|0.03
|2,441.42
|1,161.24
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,852.65
|107.05
|1,37,200.77
|2,122.2
|0.47
|4,195.1
|379.8
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manjeet Singh
Whole-time Director
Mehtab Singh
Executive Director
Himanshu Dalal
Non Executive Director
Anita Kumari
Independent Director
Ramesh Chander Hooda
Independent Director
Sankara Sastry Oruganti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Navkiran Kaur
SCO-411 2nd Flr Sector 20,
Haryana - 134117
Tel: +91 7087117405
Website: http://www.himalayansolar.co.in
Email: cs@himalayansolar.co.in
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Himalayan Solar Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.