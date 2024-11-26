|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|21 May 2024
|15 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 15, 2024 to August 21, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend, if any, that may be declared at the Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company
