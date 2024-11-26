iifl-logo-icon 1
Hitachi Energy India Ltd Book Closer

13,055.75
(3.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Hitachi Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser21 May 202415 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 15, 2024 to August 21, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend, if any, that may be declared at the Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company

Hitachi Energy: Related News

BHEL-Hitachi Energy consortium secures Khavda-Nagpur project

BHEL-Hitachi Energy consortium secures Khavda-Nagpur project

26 Nov 2024|03:09 PM

The project, awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), would help transport renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat.

Hitachi Energy India Q2 Profit Surges 111%

Hitachi Energy India Q2 Profit Surges 111%

30 Oct 2024|08:37 AM

Total orders for Q2 FY25 stood at ₹1,952 Crore, marking an 11.7% increase from ₹1,747.1 Crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Hitachi Energy announces ₹2,000 Crore capacity expansion

Hitachi Energy announces ₹2,000 Crore capacity expansion

7 Oct 2024|01:56 PM

The event will bring together around 2,000 people, including policymakers, diplomats, industry professionals, and thought leaders.

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

