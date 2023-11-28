|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Nov 2023
|28 Nov 2023
|Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 28/11/2023 Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 28/11/2023 Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 28/11/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2023) IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding With reference to the intimation dated November 29, 2023 pertaining to the Voting Resultsalong with the scrutinizers report of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Unitholders oflndlnfravit Trust (Trust), we wish to inform that the Trust had inadvertently mentioned as Infurtherance to our letter dated November 28, 2023 instead of November 29, 2023.. IndInfravit Trust has informed regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 28th November 2023 IndInfravit Trust has informed regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 28th November 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/11/2023)
