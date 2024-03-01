iifl-logo-icon 1
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd EGM

278.85
(2.16%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Indostar Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM27 Feb 202422 Mar 2024
Convening an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company on Friday, March 22, 2024 through video conferencing or other audio-visual means, to seeknecessaryapproval of the shareholders of the Company, in respect of the above (EGM). In this regard, theBoard has also approved the Notice convening the EGM, which shall be submitted to the stock exchanges and dispatched to the shareholders in due course, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act, the SEBI Listing Regulations and other applicable laws Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 22 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024) Pursuant to the applications filed with the Stock Exchanges filed by the Company for obtaining In-principle approval in respect of Item No. 3 and 4 to the Notice of the EGM, NSE has asked the Company for certain information in respect to the Preferential Issue by way of Corrigendum to the EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.03.2024) Newspaper clipping to the Corrigendum to the Notice to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2024) Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 22 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.03.2024) Revised EGM proceedings dated 22 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)

