1. Approval of EGM Notice for the meeting to be held on 16th April 2024 to transact the following businesses:- (a) rescinding of resolution passed at the 32nd annual general meeting for increase in the authorized share capital; (b) increasing the Authorised share capital of the company and Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of The Company; (c) appointment of Mr. Vineet Niranjan Jagtap (DIN: 10428972) as Non-Executive Independent Director for a term of five years; (d) appointment of Mr. Nanchar Bhaskara Chakkera (DIN: 02106379) as Executive Director; 2. Appointment of M/s. KRA & ASSOCIATES, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizer(s) for EGM; 3. Fixation of the cut off dates for the purpose of reckoning the names of members who are entitled to voting rights Dear sir/Madam, PFA the proceedings of EGM held on 16.04.2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.04.2024) We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 20.03.2024 had decided to convene the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on 16th April 2024 and also fixed the Book Closure dates as follows: Book Closure: 10th April 2024 to 16th April 2024 Cut-off Date: 09th April 2024 We request you to kindly take the above on record Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 34 of the SEBI LODR 2015 , an Extra Ordinary General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 16.04.2024 through Video Conferencing. The notice is being hereby circulated to members through electronic mode (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024) EGM 16/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on20.03.2024) Dear sir/Madam, PFA the voting results of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/04/2024)