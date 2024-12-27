7 Oct 2024 | 01:10 PM

As of September 30, 2024, deposits had increased by 15% YoY to ₹4.13 lakh crore, up from ₹3.60 lakh crore during the same period the previous year. Additionally, the bank announced that deposits have increased by 4% QoQ from ₹3.99 lakh crore in June 2024.