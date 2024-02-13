iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inland Printers Ltd EGM

68.46
(-5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Inland Printers CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM23 Feb 202427 Mar 2024
COM 27/03/2024 Meeting of Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of Inland Printers Limited pursuant to the order dated 13.02.2024 of NCLT Mumbai Bench, Mumbai, for approving the scheme of amalgamation of Parthiv Corporate Advisory Private Limited (the transferor company) with Inland Printers Limited (the transferee company). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) Summary of proceedings of the NCLT convened meeting of the equity shareholders and unsecured creditors of Inland Printers Limited held on 27th March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024) Voting Result and Scrutinizer Reports of Inland Printers Limited convened as per the directors of NCLT, held on 27th March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Rectification of typographical error in Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - in summary of proceedings of the NCLT convened meeting of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of Inland Printers Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)

Inland Printers: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Inland Printers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.