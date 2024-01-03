on Restated Standalone Financial Information of

JAINIK POWER AND CABLES LIMITED

(Formally known as Jainik Power and Cables Private Limited)

To,

The Board of Directors

Jainik Power and Cables Limited

39/101A, 1 St Floor, Community Centre,

Wazirpur Industrial Area, Wazir Pur III,

North West Delhi, Delhi, Delhi, India, 110052

We have examined the attached restated standalone financial information of "Jainik Power and Cables Limited" (hereinafter referred to as "the Company" or "the Issuer") comprising the restated statement of assets and liabilities as at 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022, restated statement of Profit and Loss and restated cash flow statement for the financial year ended on 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 and the summary statement of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the "restated standalone financial information" or "restated standalone financial statements") annexed to this report and initiated by us for identification purposes. These Restated Standalone Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the board of directors at their meeting in connection with the proposed Initial Public Offering on Emerge Platform ("IPO" or "SMEIPO") of NSE Limited ("NSE") of the company.

1. These restated summary statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

(i) Section 26 of Part - I of Chapter III of Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014;

(ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") and related amendments/ clarifications from time to time issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI");

(iii) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("Guidance Note")

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Standalone Financial Statements for inclusion in the Draft Prospectus/Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), SME platform of NSE Limited ("NSE") and Registrar of Companies Delhi in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Standalone Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Standalone Financial Statements. The responsibility of the board of directors of the Company includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Standalone Financial Statements. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined such Restated Standalone Financial Statements taking in to consideration:

(i) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 30th May 2024, in connection with the proposed SME IPO; and

(ii) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

(iii) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Standalone Financial Statements;

(iv) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

4. The Restated Standalone Financial Statements of the Company have been compiled by the management from:

(i) The audit for the year 31 March 2024 has been conducted by us and the audit for the financial year 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 was conducted by S.C.A.J & co. Chartered Accountants Statutory Auditors. There are no material audit qualifications in the audit reports issued by the statutory and tax auditors for the financial year ended on 31 March 2023, 31 March 2022 which would require adjustments in the Restated Standalone Financial Statements of the Company. The financial report included for these years is based solely on the report submitted by them.

(ii) We have Re-audited the Financial statements of the company in accordance with applicable standard as required under the SEBI ICDR regulations for the financial year ended on 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023, 31 March 2022 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards (Indian GAAP) which have been approved by the Board of Directors.

(iii) Based on our examination and according to information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Restated Standalone Financial Statements:

a) Have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/ reclassifications retrospectively for the financial year ended on 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022.

b) do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the underlying audit reports;

c) there are no extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts and requiring adjustments.

d) have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and Guidance Note.

e) Adequate disclosure has been made in the financial statements as required to be made by the issuer as per schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) The accounting standards prescribed under the Companies act, 2013 have been followed.

g) The financial statements present a true and fair view of the companys accounts.

(iv) In accordance with the requirements of the Act including the rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and engagement letter, we report that:

a) The "Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report,31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV & V to this Report.

b) The "Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated summary Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV & V to this Report.

c) The "Restated Summary Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated summary Statement of Cash Flow have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV & V to this Report.

(v) We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the management and as approved by the board of directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for the financial year ended on 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 proposed to be included in the Draft Prospectus/Prospectus ("Offer Document").

Annexure No. Particulars

I Restated Statement of Assets & Liabilities

1.1 Restated Statement of Share Capital

I.2 Restated Statement of Reserves & Surpluses

I.3 Restated Statement of Long-Term Borrowings

I.4 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities/Assets

I.5 Restated Statement of Long-Term Provisions

I.6 Restated Statement of Short-Term Borrowings

I.7 Restated Statement of Trade Payable

I.8 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities

I.9 Restated Statement of Short-Term Provisions

1.10 Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment

I.11 Restated Statement of Non- current Investment

I.12 Restated Statement of Long-Term Loans and Advances

I.13 Restated Statement of Other Non - current Assets

I.14 Restated Statement of Current Investments

I.15 Restated Statement of Inventories

I.16 Restated Statement of Trade Receivable

I.17 Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalent

I.18 Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances

I.19 Restated Statement of Other Current Assets

II Restated Statement of Profit & Loss

II. 1 Restated Statement of Revenue from operations

II.2 Restated Statement of Other Income

II3 Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed

II4 Restated Statement of Change in Inventories

II5 Restated Statement of Employees Benefit Expenses

II6 Restated Statement of Other Expenses

II7 Restated Statement of Financial Charges

II8 Restated Statement of Exceptional items

II9 Restated Statement of Provision for taxation

1.10 Restated Statement of Depreciation and Amortization expense

Other Annexures:

III Statement of Cash Flow, As Restated

IV Statement of Significant Accounting Policies

V Notes to the Re-stated Financial Statements

VI Statement of Accounting & Other Ratios, As Restated

VII Statement of Capitalization, As Restated

VIII Statement of Tax Shelter, As Restated

IX Statement of Related Parties & Transactions

X Statement of Dividends

XI Changes in the Significant Accounting Policies

XII Contingent Liabilities

XIII Segment Reporting

(vi) We, M/s. Kapish Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI.

(vii) This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other firm of chartered accountants, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

(viii) We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

(ix) Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.