K Dhandapani & Co Ltd Management Discussions

K Dhandapani & Co Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
K.DHANDAPANI AND COMPANY LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Overview:
The ever increasing multinational presence is continued to drive the
domestic companies across all segments to re-engineer growth. Thinning
margins is compelling huge volume of growth, to remain profitable. Your
company envisaged, has grown in volume by expanding its retail businesses.
There is a dip in the sales turnover of Rs.3.47 due to the recessionary
trend in the industry as a whole. The Company is confident of posting
better performance in the ensuing year.
Industry Developments:
Power and infrastructure being priority for economic growth, your company
is confident of converting the opportunity to overtake in these areas, and
grow in size.
Operating & Financial Performance:
During the year under review, there was a decrease in gross sales from
Rs.42.77 crores during the previous year to Rs.39.30 crores during the
current year. Even though the operating margins continue to be under
pressure your company was able to post a healthy profit before tax of
Rs.37.22 lakhs.
Internal Audit and Compliance:
The company has an agency to carry out the internal audit and report on all
operational parameters. The internal control procedures are in place. An
audit committee is set up to report to the Board on a regular basis whose
terms of reference include the following:
a) To hold periodic discussions with the Statutory Auditors and Internal
Auditors of the company concerning the accounts of the company, internal
control systems, scope of audit and observations of the Auditors/Internal
Auditors.
b) To review compliance with internal control systems.
c) To review the quarterly, half yearly and annual financial results of the
company before submission to the Board.
d) To investigate into any matter in relation to items specified in section
292A of the Companies Act, 1956, or as may be referred to it by the Board
and for this purpose to seek any relevant information contained in the
records of the company and also seek external professional advice, if
necessary.
e) To make recommendations to the Board on any matter relating to the
financial management of the company, including the Audit Report.
Risk Management:
In view of the conservative approach of your company, it would be possible
for the company to insulate itself from normal business risks. A credit
appraisal system is in place to ensure that credit exposure is taken after
detailed appraisal of the customer.
Human Resources:
Your Company has highly motivated people at different levels to oversee the
operations. Your Company also has a well placed training and development
division for the new recruits. Your company has cordial relationship with
the employees at all levels.