Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
3.22
3.22
3.22
3.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.41
-1.45
-1.94
-2.52
Net Worth
1.81
1.77
1.28
0.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
45.37
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
-44.92
As % of sales
0
0
0
99.01
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.03
-1.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0.72
0.73
-0.3
-3.08
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.05
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.15
0
-1.14
Working capital
0.8
0.86
-7.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
467.61
-93.45
-83.97
EBIT growth
-2.16
-354.62
-89
Net profit growth
21.03
-288.46
-105.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
47.31
38.88
34.2
26.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.31
38.88
34.2
26.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.38
2.27
2.18
1.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,512.45
|103.73
|2,83,380.22
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
837.9
|62.28
|29,334.83
|72.16
|0.78
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
816.3
|243.05
|17,770.2
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
205.1
|14.46
|15,737.12
|618.08
|3.08
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
80.52
|93.64
|12,220.5
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
TIRUMALAI NAMBAKKAM SRIDHARAN
Whole-time Director
THIRUMALAI NAMBAKKAM KODHANDAPANI
Director
KRISHNASWAMY KUMAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by K Dhandapani & Co Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.