K Dhandapani & Co Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

K Dhandapani & Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

K Dhandapani & Co Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 AM
Sep-2009Jun-2009Mar-2009Dec-2008
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.86%

Non-Promoter- 28.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

K Dhandapani & Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

3.22

3.22

3.22

3.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.41

-1.45

-1.94

-2.52

Net Worth

1.81

1.77

1.28

0.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

45.37

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

-44.92

As % of sales

0

0

0

99.01

Employee costs

-0.02

0

-0.03

-1.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0.72

0.73

-0.3

-3.08

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

-0.05

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.15

0

-1.14

Working capital

0.8

0.86

-7.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

467.61

-93.45

-83.97

EBIT growth

-2.16

-354.62

-89

Net profit growth

21.03

-288.46

-105.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

47.31

38.88

34.2

26.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.31

38.88

34.2

26.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.38

2.27

2.18

1.71

K Dhandapani & Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,512.45

103.732,83,380.22627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

837.9

62.2829,334.8372.160.78658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

816.3

243.0517,770.223.010.18249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

205.1

14.4615,737.12618.083.0812,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

80.52

93.6412,220.538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT K Dhandapani & Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

TIRUMALAI NAMBAKKAM SRIDHARAN

Whole-time Director

THIRUMALAI NAMBAKKAM KODHANDAPANI

Director

KRISHNASWAMY KUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by K Dhandapani & Co Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
