|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|29 Jul 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|This is to inform that the Register of Members and Share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday September 05 2024 to Wednesday September 11 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the company for the purpose of 32 AGM of the Company to be held on Wednesday September 11 2024.
