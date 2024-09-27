|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, please find attached herewith the proceeding of the 41th Annual General Meeting ( AGM ) of Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd was held on Friday 27 September 2024 at 11.00 AM at C- 325 3rd Floor Antop Hill Warehousing Ltd , Vidyalankar College Road, Antop Hill wadala east Mumbai 400037 we request you to kindly take the same on your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.