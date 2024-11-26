iifl-logo-icon 1
Life Insurance Corporation of India Rights

854.8
(1.24%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Life Insurance CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

Life Insurance: Related News

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

26 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

22 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.

LIC's Adani portfolio loses ₹8,683 Crore in a single day

LIC’s Adani portfolio loses ₹8,683 Crore in a single day

22 Nov 2024|12:15 PM

It was followed by Adani Ports, where the LIC's investment value fell by ₹2,959 Crore. The stock fell by ₹174.35 per share, or 13.53%

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

LIC Cashes In on Market Decline

LIC Cashes In on Market Decline

12 Nov 2024|11:55 AM

LIC's ownership of NSE-listed companies dropped from 3.64% in the previous quarter to an all-time low of 3.59%.

LIC ups stake in Bank of Maharashtra to 7.10%

LIC ups stake in Bank of Maharashtra to 7.10%

7 Oct 2024|11:40 AM

Additionally, it reduced its stake in Aurobindo Pharma from 5.01% to 2.265% between November 2021 and September 2024.

LIC Increases Stake in Biocon to Over 5%

LIC Increases Stake in Biocon to Over 5%

18 Sep 2024|11:49 AM

LIC's shareholding in Biocon has grown from 5,98,14,429 shares to 6,03,14,429 shares.

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

13 Sep 2024|02:33 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year. 

LIC Faces ₹605.59 Crore GST Demand for FY 2019-20

LIC Faces ₹605.59 Crore GST Demand for FY 2019-20

30 Aug 2024|03:17 PM

The demand order includes a Goods and Services Tax (GST) component of ₹294.43 Crore, interest of ₹281.71 Crore, and a penalty of ₹29.45 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

