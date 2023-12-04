iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd EGM

5.92
(4.96%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

M Lakhamsi Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM5 Dec 202327 Dec 2023
EGM 27/12/2023 Pursuant to the captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith Notice of EGM of M Lakhamsi Industries Limited With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith Notice of EGM to be held on Wednesday, 27th December, 2023 of the Company M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd. M LAKHAMSI INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2023) With reference to captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith newspaper publication of notice of extra-ordinary general meeting of the Company M Lakhamsi Industries Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2023) With reference to the captioned subject above, we hereby submitted outcome of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/12/2023) With reference to the above captioned subject above, we hereby submitted Cover letter along with Scrutinizer Report. With reference to the captioned subject above, we hereby submitted Cover Letter along with Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2023)

M Lakhamsi Ind: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.