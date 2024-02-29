Convening an Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024 through video conferencing or other audio visual means, to seek necessary approval of the members, for the aforementioned issuance. This is to inform you that the Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Saturday 16th March, 2024 has been fixed as the record date for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. The remote e-voting period commences on Wednesday, 20th March, 2024 at 9.00 a.m. (IST) and ends on Friday, 22nd March, 2024 at 5.00 p.m. (IST). During this period, the Shareholders of the Company, holding shares, either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date, i.e. Saturday 16th March, 2024, may cast their votes by remote e-voting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.02.2024) We are pleased to inform you that Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company held on Saturday, 23rd day of March, 2024 AT 03:30 PM through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) to transact the Business as mentioned in Notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/03/2024) This is to inform you that Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Macfos Limited (Formerly Known As Macfos Private Limited) was held on Saturday, 2 3 r d March, 2024 held via Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means and the businesses as mentioned in the notice were transacted. In this regard we have enclosed herewith the following: Summary of proceedings of EGM as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.03.2024) With reference to captioned subject we hereby submit Scrutinizers Report along with voting result of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday 23rd March, 2024 at 03:30 p.m. The business contained in the notice of AGM were transacted and approved by shareholders with requisite majority. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.03.2024)