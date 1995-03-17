As per the Articles of Association of our Company, we are required to have not less than 3 (Three) Directors and not more than 15 (Fifteen) Directors on our Board, subject to provisions of Section 149 of Companies Act, 2013. As on date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Board consists of Directors, Six (6) out of which Three (3) are Executive Director, Three (3) are Non-Executive Director out of which Two (2) are Independent Directors. Mr. Amit Garg is the Managing Director of our company.

1. Mr. Amit Garg 07883287 Executive Managing Director 2. Mr. Anil Kumar Garg 10684526 Executive Whole Time Director 3. Ms. Meenu Garg 08147379 Executive Director 4. Mr. Prabhat Rajpoot 07867386 Non-Executive Director 5. Mr. Rajpal Singh 08892049 Non-Executive Independent Director 6. Mr. Umesh Bansal 08705449 Non-Executive Independent Director

The following table sets forth certain details regarding the members of our Companys Board as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus:

S.N. Name, DIN, Date of Birth, Qualification, Age No. of Equity Other Designation, Occupation, Address, Nationality and Term Shares held & % Directorship/partner of pre issue shareholding 1. Mr. Amit Garg 90,00,000 Equity Indian Private Designation: Managing Director 48 Shares (55.40% of Companies the Pre-issue shareholdings) 1. Mayasheel Address: II B, 158, Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh-201001 Construction Private Limited Date of Birth: 24/09/1976 Indian Public Companies- Nil Qualification: Bachelor of Commerce Section 8 companies- Occupation: Business Nil Indian LLPs - Nil Nationality: Indian Term: 5 years from 30/05/2024 Date of Appointment: 30/05/2024 DIN: 07883287 2. Mr. Anil Kumar Garg 30,000 Equity Indian Private Designation: Whole Time Director (WTD) 69 Shares (0.18% of Companies- Nil the Pre-issue shareholdings) Indian Public Address: Flat No. A-405, Vasundhara Valley Companies- Nil Apartment, Sector-6, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh-201012 Section 8 companies- Nil Date of Birth: 22/02/1955 Indian LLPs Nil Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering, Civil Occupation: Business Nationality: Indian Term: 5 years from 15/07/2024 Date of first appointment: 28/06/2024 Date of appointment as WTD: 15/07/2024 DIN: 10684526 3. Ms. Meenu Garg Designation: Executive Director 47 43,50,000 Equity Indian Private Shares (26.78% of Companies- the Pre-issue shareholdings) 1. Mayasheel Address: II B, 158, Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Construction Private Pradesh-201001 Limited Indian Public Date of Birth: 11/12/1976 Companies- Nil Qualification: Bachelor of Arts Section 8 companies- Nil Occupation: Business Indian LLPs Nil Nationality: Indian Date of first Appointment: 30/05/2024 Date of Appointment as Executive Director: 05/09/2024 DIN: 08147379 4. Mr. Prabhat Rajpoot 34 15,00,000 Equity Indian Private Designation: Non-Executive Director Shares (9.23% of Companie: the Pre-issue shareholdings) 1. Mayasheel Address: Shri. Narayanganj, Punjabi Colony, Construction Private Ujhani Grameen, Budaun, Uttar Pradesh-243639 Limited Date of Birth: 17/05/1990 Indian Public Companies- Nil Qualification: Master of Business Administration Section 8 companies- Occupation: Business Nil Indian LLPs Nil Nationality: Indian Date of Appointment: 30/05/2024 DIN: 07867386 5. Mr. Rajpal Singh 63 NIL Indian Private Designation: Independent Director Companies- Nil Indian Public Address: House No 3049, Sector 19D, Chandigarh, Companies- Nil 160019 Section 8 companies- Date of Birth: 03/03/1961 Nil Qualification: Master of Engineering (Civil) Indian LLPs Nil Occupation: Professional Nationality: Indian Term: 5 years from 15/07/2024 Date of Appointment: 15/07/2024 DIN: 08892049 6. Mr. Umesh Bansal 29 NIL Indian Private Designation: Independent Director Companies- 1. Arise Engineering Address: House No 1709, Ward No 18, near Private Limited Laxshmi Nagar, Gohana, Sonipat, Haryana-131301 2. Imperial Infocom Private Limited Date of Birth: 17/03/1995 Indian Public Qualification: CA (Chartered Accountant) Companies- Nil Occupation: Professional Section 8 companies- Nil Nationality: Indian Indian LLPs Nil Term: 5 years from 15/07/2024 Date of Appointment: 15/07/2024 DIN: 08705449

BRIEF PROFILE OF THE DIRECTORS OF OUR COMPANY

1. Mr. Amit Garg, aged 48 years, is the Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director of our Company. He has been appointed as Managing Director of our Company since incorporation. He has completed his bachelors degree in commerce (B. Com) from the University of Meerut. He has over 15 years of hands-on experience in various aspects of the Road Construction industry. He is responsible for looking at all day-to-day activities and ensuring all the required standards are maintained and providing direction to the operations team, overseeing all aspects of day-to-day operations of the Company.

2. Ms. Meenu Garg, aged 47 years, is the promoter and Executive Director of the Company since incorporation. She has completed her bachelors degree in arts from the University of Delhi and possesses over 15 years of experience in Business Administration. Ms. Garg has a good understanding of Business management, which have been instrumental in driving the companys strategic initiatives.

3. Mr. Prabhat Rajpoot, aged 34 years, is the promoter and Non-Executive Director of our Company since incorporation. He has done Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Punjab Technical University and brings with him an experience of 7 Years in Business Management. Leading our Project Management team, Mr. Rajpoot provides guidance and conducts strategic analyses to the timely and successful completion of our projects

4. Mr. Anil Kumar Garg, aged 69 years is Whole Time Director of the Company. He has been appointed as Additional Director of the company on 28th June, 2024 and thereafter his appointment has been regularized and he is appointed as Whole Time Director of the Company on 15th July, 2024 in the Extra-Ordinary General meeting of the company. He is a Fellow Member of The Institute of Engineers (India) and earned his BE (Civil) degree in 1977 from the University of Allahabad. With a distinguished career spanning he has served various government departments including UP Jal Nigam, PWD, and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for more than 35 years. Mr. Anil Kumar Garg brings a wealth of experience to our organization.

5. Mr. Rajpal Singh, aged 63 years is an Independent Director of the Company. He has been appointed as Independent Director of the Company on July 15, 2024. He holds a Master of Engineering ME (Civil from the University of Roorkee. He is having more than 35 years of experience in Civil Engineering. He has served as UPPWD assistant engineer from 1983 to 2006, Executive engineer from 2006 to 2013, Superintending engineer from the year 2013 to 2017, Chief Engineer from 2017 to 2019, Engineer in Chief from 2019 to 2020 & retired from the post of Head of Department in the year 2021. His guidance and expertise will help in ensuring that the company makes sound and strategic business decision.

6. Mr. Umesh Bansal, aged 29 years is an Independent Director of the Company. He has been appointed as Independent Director of the Company as on July 15, 2024. He is Chartered Accountant by profession since 2018. He is having deep knowledge of Financial, Accounting, Auditing & Taxation and extensive experience of around 6 years. His understanding and knowledge of financial management and accountancy will help our organization to run efficiently and manage our Financial Factors.

Note:

As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus:

a) None of our Directors is or was a director of any listed company during the last five years preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, whose shares have been or were suspended from being traded on the BSE or the NSE, during the term of their directorship in such company.

b) None of the Directors are on the RBI List of willful defaulters.

c) None of our Directors are categorized as a willful defaulter or a fraudulent borrower, as defined under Regulation 2(1)(lll) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

d) None of our Directors is declared a fugitive economic offender under section 12 of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

e) None of the Promoters, persons forming part of our Promoter Group, our directors or persons in control of our Company or our Company are debarred by SEBI from accessing the capital market.

f) None of the Promoters, Directors or persons in control of our Company, have been or are involved as a promoter, director or person in control of any other company, which is debarred from accessing the capital market under any order or directions made by SEBI or any other regulatory authority.

Family Relationship between Directors or director and key managerial personnel or senior management

Except as stated below, none of the Directors or Director and Key Managerial Personnel or Senior Management of the Company are related to each other as per Section 2(77) of the Companies Act, 2013:

Sr. No. Name of the Director Relationship 1. Mr. Amit Garg Spouse of Ms. Meenu Garg 2. Ms. Meenu Garg Spouse of Mr. Amit Garg

Details of current and past directorship(s) in listed companies whose shares have been / were suspended from being traded on the stock exchanges and reasons for suspension.

None of our Directors is / was a director in any listed company during the last five years before the date of filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, whose shares have been / were suspended from being traded on the any stock exchange.

Details of current and past directorship(s) in listed companies which have been/ were delisted from the stock exchange(s) and reasons for delisting.

None of our Directors are currently or have been on the board of directors of a public listed company whose shares have been or were delisted from any stock exchange.

Details of arrangement or understanding with major shareholders, consumers, suppliers or others, pursuant to which of the Directors were selected as a director or member of senior management.

There are no arrangements or understandings with major shareholders, consumers, suppliers or any other entity, pursuant to which any of the Directors or Key Managerial Personnel were selected as a director or a member of the senior management as on date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Details of service contracts

None of our directors have entered into any service contracts with our company except for acting in their individual capacity as director and no benefits are granted upon their termination from employment other than the statutory benefits provided by our company.

Except statutory benefits upon termination of their employment in our Company or retirement, no officer of our Company, including the directors and key Managerial personnel, are entitled to any benefits upon termination of or retirement from employment.

Borrowing power of the Board

In terms of the special resolution passed at an Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of our Company held on September 05, 2024 and pursuant to Section 180(1)(c) and any other applicable provisions, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the consent of members of the Company has been accorded to borrow from time to time, any sum or sums of monies, which together with the monies already borrowed by the Company (apart from temporary loans obtained from the Companys bankers in the ordinary course of business), may exceed the aggregate of the paid up capital of the Company and free reserve, provided that the total outstanding amount so borrowed, shall not at any time exceed the limit of Rs 1000 Crore (One Thousand Crore Only).

TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR EMPLOYMENT OF THE DIRECTORS

i. Terms and conditions for Executive Directors

Name Mr. Amit Garg Designation Managing Director (MD) Term 5 years from 30/05/2024 Date of appointment as MD 30/05/2024 Remuneration Rs. 48.00 Lakhs Per Annum i. Medical Reimbursement for self and Family. Perquisite ii. Leave travel Reimbursement of domestic and foreign along with Family. iii. Contribution to Provident Fund Superannuation Fund, Annuity Fund, or Gratuity. iv. Encashment of Leave. v. Car, Telephone at resident and mobile for use of Companys business. Name Mr. Anil Kumar Garg Designation Whole Time Director (WTD) Term 5 years from 15/07/2024 Date of appointment as WTD 15/07/2024 Remuneration Rs. 18.00 Lakhs Per Annum Perquisite Re-imbursement of travelling, lodging, boarding expenses, all cost and other charges incurred by him in the discharge and execution of his duties as Executive Director. Name Ms. Meenu Garg Designation Executive Director Date of appointment as 05/09/2024 Executive Director Remuneration Rs. 36.00 Lakhs Per Annum Perquisite Re-imbursement of travelling, lodging, boarding expenses, all cost and other charges incurred by him in the discharge and execution of his duties as Executive Director.

ii. Terms and conditions for Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors

Non-Executive Director and Independent Directors are not entitled to any remuneration except sitting fees for attending meetings of the Board, or of any committee of the Board. They are entitled to a sitting fee for attending the meeting of the Board and the Committee thereof respectively.

Pursuant to the resolution passed by the Board of Directors of our Company on September 02, 2024, the independent directors and Non-Executive Director of our Company would be entitled to a sitting fee of Rs. 15,000/- for attending every meeting of the Board and Rs. 10,000/- for attending every committee meeting.

Note: No portion of the compensation as mentioned above was paid pursuant to a bonus or profit-sharing plan.

SHAREHOLDING OF DIRECTORS IN OUR COMPANY

As per the Articles of Association of our Company, our director is not required to hold any qualification shares. The following table details the shareholding in our Company of our Directors in their personal capacity, as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus:

Sr. No. Name of the Directors No. of Equity Shares held % of pre-issue paid-up Equity Share capital in our Company 1. Mr. Amit Garg 90,00,000 55.40% 2. Ms. Meenu Garg 43,50,000 26.78% 3. Mr. Prabhat Rajpoot 15,00,000 9.23% 4. Mr. Anil Kumar Garg 30,000 0.18%

INTEREST OF DIRECTORS

All of our Directors may be deemed to be interested to the extent of fees payable to them (if any) for attending meetings of the Board or a committee thereof as well as to the extent of remuneration payable to them for their services as Directors of our Company and reimbursement of expenses as well as to the extent of commission and other remuneration, if any, payable to them under our Articles of Association. Some of the Directors may be deemed to be interested to the extent of consideration received/paid or any loans or advances provided to anybody corporate including companies and firms, and trusts, in which they are interested as directors, members, partners or trustees.

All our directors may also be deemed to be interested to the extent of Equity Shares, if any, already held by them or their relatives in our Company, or that may be subscribed for and allotted to our non-promoter Directors, out of the present Issue and also to the extent of any dividend payable to them and other distribution in respect of the said Equity Shares.

The directors may also be regarded as interested in the Equity Shares, if any, held or that may be subscribed by and allocated to the companies, firms and trusts, if any, in which they are interested as directors, members, partners, and/or trustees.

Our directors may also be regarded interested to the extent of dividend payable to them and other distribution in respect of the Equity Shares, if any, held by them or by the companies/firms/ventures promoted by them or that may be subscribed by or allotted to them and the companies, firms, in which they are interested as Directors, members, partners and promoters, pursuant to this Issue. All our directors may be deemed to be interested in the contracts, agreements/ arrangements entered into or to be entered into by the Company with either the Directors himself, other company in which they hold directorship or any partnership firm in which they are partners, as declared in their respective declarations.

Except as stated in the chapter "Our Management" and ‘Financial Information beginning on page 171 and 201 respectively and described herein to the extent of shareholding in our Company, if any, our directors do not have any other interest in our business.

Our directors are not interested in the appointment of or acting as Book Running Lead Manager, Registrar and Bankers to the Issue or any such intermediaries registered with SEBI.

Interest in promotion of Our Company

None of our directors have any interest in the promotion of our Company other than in ordinary course of business.

Interest in the property of Our Company

The registered office of the Company, situated at IIIrd B-2 Flat No-8, IInd, Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh-201001, India, is owned by Ms. Meenu Garg, Promoter and Director of the Company. The same has been taken on lease by our Company.

Except as disclosed above, our Directors have no interest in any property acquired by our Company neither in the preceding two years from the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus nor in the property proposed to be acquired by our Company as on the date of filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Our Directors also do not have any interest in any transaction regarding the acquisition of land, construction of buildings and supply of machinery, etc. with respect to our Company.

Interest in the business of Our Company

Save and except as stated otherwise in "Related Party Transaction" in the chapter titled "Financial Information" beginning on page number 201 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Directors do not have any other interests in our Company as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Our Directors are not interested in the appointment of Underwriters, Registrar and Bankers to the Issue or any such other intermediaries registered with SEBI.

Bonus or profit-sharing plan for the directors

There is no bonus or profit-sharing plan for the Directors of our Company.

Contingent and deferred compensation payable to directors

No Director has received or is entitled to any contingent or deferred compensation.

Other indirect interest

Except as stated in chapter titled "Financial Information" beginning on page 201 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, none of our sundry debtors or beneficiaries of loans and advances are related to our Directors.

CHANGES IN THE BOARD FOR THE LAST THREE YEARS

Save and except as mentioned below, there had been no change in the Directorship during the last three (3) years:

Name of Director Date of Event Reason for Change Mr. Amit Garg 30/05/2024 Appointed as Managing Director Ms. Meenu Garg 30/05/2024 Appointed as Non-Executive Director Mr. Prabhat Rajpoot 30/05/2024 Appointed as Non-Executive Director Mr. Anil Kumar Garg 28/06/2024 Appointed as Additional Director Mr. Anil Kumar Garg 15/07/2024 Change in Designation from Director to Whole Time Director Mr. Rajpal Singh 15/07/2024 Appointed as Independent Director Mr. Umesh Bansal 15/07/2024 Appointed as Independent Director Ms. Meenu Garg 05/09/2024 Change in Designation from Non-Executive Director to Executive Director

Management Organizational Structure

For Management Organizational Structure please refer chapter titled "Our Business" on page number 126 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In additions to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the Corporate Governance, provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations will be applicable to our company immediately up on the listing of Equity Shares on the Stock Exchanges. As on date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, as our Company is coming with an issue in terms of Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time, hence, the requirement specified in regulations 17, 17A, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) and (t) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V is not applicable to our Company, although we require to comply with requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable. Our Company has complied with the corporate governance requirement, particularly in relation to appointment of independent directors including woman director on our Board, constitution of an Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Our Board functions either on its own or through committees constituted thereof, to oversee specific operational areas.

The Board functions either as a full Board or through various committees constituted to oversee specific operational areas. Our Company has constituted the following Committees of the Board:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

1. AUDIT COMMITTEE

Our Company at its Board Meeting held on September 18, 2024 has constituted an Audit Committee (the "Committee") in compliance with the provisions of the Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 6 of the companies (Meeting of board and its power) rules, 2014 and Regulation 18 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The constituted Audit Committee comprises following members:

Name of the Director Designation in the Committee Nature of Directorship Mr. Umesh Bansal Chairperson Independent Director Mr. Rajpal Singh Member Independent Director Mr. Amit Garg Member Managing Director

Our Company Secretary and Compliance Officer shall act as the secretary to the Audit Committee. The Chairman of the Audit Committee shall attend the Annual General Meeting of the Company to furnish clarifications to the shareholders on any matter relating to audit.

Meeting of the Audit Committee and relevant quorum.

1. The Audit Committee shall meet at least four times in a year and more than one hundred and twenty days shall elapse between two meetings.

2. The quorum shall be either two members or one third of the members of the audit committee, whichever is greater, with at least two (2) Independent directors shall be present.

Removal or Ceasing as a Member of the Committee

1. Any members of this Committee may be removed or replaced by the Board of Directors at any time, by giving reasons thereof.

2. Any member of this committee ceasing to be a director shall also be ceased to be a member of this Committee.

The scope of Audit Committee shall include but shall not be restricted to the following:

1. Oversight the Companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information toensure that the financial statements are correct, sufficient and credible.

2. Recommending to the Board, the appointment, re-appointment and, if required, the replacement or removal of the statutory auditor and the fixation of audit fees.

3. Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors.

4. Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements before submission to the board for approval, with particular reference to: a. Matters required being included in the Directors Responsibility Statement to be included in the Boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. b. Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same. c. Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management. d. Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings. e. Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements. f. Disclosure of any related party transactions. g. Qualifications in the draft audit report.

5. Reviewing, with the management, the half yearly financial statements before submission to the board for approval

6. Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the Offer Document/ Red Herring Prospectus/Notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to take up steps in this matter.

7. Review and monitor the auditors independence and performance and effectiveness of the audit process.

8. Approval of any transactions of the Company with Related Parties, including any subsequent modification thereof.

9. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments.

10. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the Company, wherever it is necessary. 11. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems.

12. Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems.

13. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit.

14. Discussion with internal auditors on any significant findings and follow up thereon.

15. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board.

16. Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern.

17. To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of nonpayment of declared dividends) and creditors.

18. To review the functioning of the Whistle Blower mechanism, in case the same is existing.

19. Approval of appointment of CFO (i.e., the whole-time Finance Director or any other person heading the finance function or discharging that function) after assessing the qualifications, experience & background, etc. of the candidate.

20. Carrying out any other function as it mentioned in the terms of reference of the Audit Committee.

The Audit Committee enjoys following powers:

a) To investigate any activity within its terms of reference. b) To seek information from any employee. c) To obtain outside legal or other professional advice. d) To secure attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise if it considers necessary. e) The audit committee may invite such of the executives as it considers appropriate (and particularly head of the finance function) to be present at the meetings of the committee, but on the occasions it may also meet without the presence of any executives of the Issuer. The finance director, head of the internal audit committee.

The Audit Committee shall mandatorily review the following information:

1. Management Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and results of operations.

2. Statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the Audit Committee), submitted by management.

3. Management letters/letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors.

4. Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses.

5. The recommendations of the Audit Committee on any matter relating to financial management, including the audit report, are binding on the Board. If the Board is not in agreement with the recommendations of the committee, reasons for disagreement shall have to be incorporated in the minutes of the Board Meeting and the same has to be communicated to the shareholders. The Chairman of the committee has to attend the Annual General Meetings of the Company to provide clarifications on matters relating to the audit. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Chief internal auditor shall be subject to review by the Audit Committee.

2. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Our Company at its Board Meeting held on September 18, 2024 has constituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee in compliance with the provisions of Section 178, Schedule V and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Power) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 19 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises following members:

Name of the Director Designation in the Committee Nature of Directorship Mr. Rajpal Singh Chairman Independent Director Mr. Umesh Bansal Member Independent Director Mr. Prabhat Rajpoot Member Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Our Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Shall act as the secretary to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Meetings and relevant quorum of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

1. The committee shall meet as and when the need arises, subject to at least one meeting in a year.

2. The quorum for the meeting shall be one third of the total strength of the committee or two members, whichever is higher, with at least One (1) Independent Director.

Removal or Ceasing as a Member of the Committee

1. Any members of this Committee may be removed or replaced by the Board of Directors at any time, by giving reasons thereof.

2. Any member of this committee ceasing to be a director shall also be ceased to be a member of this Committee.

Role of Nomination and Remuneration committee

The role of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee includes, but not restricted to, the following:

1. Formulation of the criteria for determining qualification, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board of Directors a policy relating to, the remuneration of the directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

2. Formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of Independent Directors and the Board of Directors.

3. Devising a policy on diversity of the Board of Directors.

4. Identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria, laid down, and recommend to the Board of Directors their appointment and removal.

5. Whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the Independent Director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of Independent Directors.

6. Such other matters as may from time to time be required by any statutory, contractual or other regulatory requirements to be attended to by such committee.

3. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

Our Company at its Board Meeting held on September 18, 2024 has approved the constitution of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee in compliance with the provisions of the Section 178(5) and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 20 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises the following:

Name of the Director Designation in the Committee Nature of Directorship Mr. Prabhat Rajpoot Chairman Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Mr. Umesh Bansal Member Independent Director Mr. Amit Garg Member Managing Director

Our Company Secretary and Compliance officer shall act as the secretary to the Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

Meetings of the Committee and relevant quorum

1. The Stakeholder Relationship Committee shall meet at least once in a year, and shall report to the Board on a quarterly basis regarding the status of redressal of the complaints received from the shareholders of the Company.

2. The quorum for the meeting shall be one third of the total strength of the committee or two members, whichever is higher.

Removal or Ceasing as a Member of the Committee

1. Any members of this Committee may be removed or replaced by the Board of Directors at any time, by giving reasons thereof.

2. Any member of this committee ceasing to be a director shall also be ceased to be a member of this Committee.

Role of stakeholder and Relationship Committee

The role of the committee shall inter-alia include the following:

1. Resolving the grievances of the security holders of the listed entity including complaints related to transfer/transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/duplicate certificates, general meetings etc;

2. Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders;

3. Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the listed entity in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent;

4. Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the listed entity for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the shareholders of the company.

Compliance with SME Listing Regulations

The provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures) Regulations, 2015 will be applicable to our Company immediately upon the listing of Equity Shares of our Company on Emerge Platform of NSE.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Our Company is managed by our Board of Directors, assisted by qualified professionals, who are permanent employees of our Company. A brief detail about the Key Managerial Personnel and senior management of our Company are as follows:

Name : Mr. Amit Garg Designation : Managing Director Date of Appointment : 30/05/2024 Term of Office : 5 years from 30/05/2024 Expiration of Term : 29/05/2029 Qualification : Bachelor of Commerce Previous Employment : Not Applicable Overall Experience : He has an experience more than 15 years of hands-on experience in various facets of the Road Construction industry. Current Salary : 48.00 Lakhs per annum Name : Mr. Anil Kumar Garg Designation : Whole Time Director Date of Appointment as WTD : 15/07/2024 Qualification : Bachelor of Engineers, Fellow Member of The Institute of Engineers (India) Previous Employment : Agnitio Infrastructure Projects Pvt. Ltd (Consultant) Overall Experience : He has more than 35 years of Experience in government departments Current Salary : 18.00 Lakhs per annum Name : Mr. Mahendra Kumar Sharma Designation : Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Date of Appointment : 28/06/2024 Qualification : Bachelor of Commerce Previous Employment : Not Applicable Overall Experience : He has more than 10 years of experience in Finance Management Current Salary : 8.40 Lakhs per annum Name : Ms. Neelam Rani Designation : Company Secretary (CS) Date of Appointment : 28/06/2024 Qualification : Company Secretary Previous Employment : Secretarial Head at Allied Intertrade Company Limited Overall Experience : She has an experience of more than 3 years in the secretarial department. Current Salary : 5.40 Lakhs per annum

Notes:

All of our Key Managerial Personnel mentioned above are on the payrolls of our Company as permanent employees.

There is no agreement or understanding with major shareholders, consumers, suppliers or others pursuant to which any of the above-mentioned personnel was selected as a director or member of senior management.

None of our Key Managerial Personnel has entered into any service contracts with our company and no benefits are granted upon their termination from employment other that statutory benefits provided by our Company. However, our Company has appointed certain Key Managerial Personnel for which our company has not executed any formal service contracts; although they are abide by their terms of appointments.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN KMP

None of the KMP of the Company are related to each other as per section 2(77) of the Companies Act, 2013.

BONUS AND/ OR PROFIT-SHARING PLAN FOR THE KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Our Company does not have any bonus and / or profit-sharing plan for the key managerial personnel.

CONTINGENT AND DEFERRED COMPENSATION PAYABLE TO KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

None of our Key Managerial Personnel has received or is entitled to any contingent or deferred compensation.

SHAREHOLDING OF THE KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Except Mr. Amit Garg who holds 90,00,000 equity shares and Mr. Anil Kumar Garg who holds 30,000 Equity Shares of the Company, none of our Key Managerial Personnel is holding any Equity Shares in our Company as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

INTEREST OF KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

None of our key managerial personnel have any interest in our Company other than to the extent of the remuneration or benefits to which they are entitled to our Company as per the terms of their appointment and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them during the ordinary course of business.

CHANGES IN OUR COMPANYS KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL DURING THE LAST THREE YEARS

Following have been the changes in the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) during the last three years:

Name of KMP Date of Event Reason for change Mr. Amit Garg 30/05/2024 Appointment as Managing Director Mr. Mahendra Kumar Sharma 28/06/2024 Appointment as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mr. Neelam Rani 28/06/2024 Appointment as Company Secretary Mr. Anil Kumar Garg 15/07/2024 Change in Designation from Director to Whole Time Director

Note: Other than the above changes, there have been no changes to the key managerial personnel of our Company that are not in the normal course of employment.

SCHEME OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTIONS OR EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE

Our Company does not have any Employee Stock Option Scheme or other similar scheme giving options in our Equity Shares to our employees.

LOANS TO KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Except as provided in restated financial statement in the chapter "Financial Information" beginning on page 201 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there are no loans outstanding against the key managerial personnel as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

PAYMENT OF BENEFITS TO OFFICERS OF OUR COMPANY (NON-SALARY RELATED)

Except for the payment of salaries and perquisites and reimbursement of expenses incurred in the ordinary course of business, and the transactions as enumerated in the chapter titled "Financial Information" and the chapter titled "Our Business" beginning on pages 201 and 126 respectively of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, we have not paid/given any benefit to the officers of our Company, within the two preceding years nor do we intend to make such payment/ give such benefit to any officer as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

RETIREMENT BENEFITS

Except statutory benefits upon termination of their employment in our Company or superannuation, no officer of our Company is entitled to any benefit upon termination of his employment in our Company.

OUR PROMOTERS

The Promoters of our Company are:

S. No. Name Category No. of Shares 1. Mr. Amit Garg Individual Promoter 90,00,000 2. Ms. Meenu Garg Individual Promoter 43,50,000 3. Mr. Prabhat Rajpoot Individual Promoter 15,00,000

For details of the build-up of our promoters shareholding in our Company, see section titled "Capital Structure" beginning on page 66 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Brief Profile of Our Individual Promoters is as under:

Mr. Amit Garg, aged 48 years, is the Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director of our Company. He has been appointed as Managing Director of our Company since incorporation. He has completed his bachelors degree in commerce (B. Com) from the University of Meerut. He has over Fifteen years of hands-on experience in various facets of the Road Construction industry. He is responsible for looking all day-to-day activities and ensuring all the required standards are maintained and providing direction to the operations team, overseeing all aspects of day-to-day operations of the Company. Particulars Details Name Mr. Amit Garg PAN AFMPG2658D Qualification Bachelor of Commerce Age 48 Years Date of Birth 24/09/1976 Address II B, 158, Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh-201001 Experience He has over 15 years of hands-on experience in various facets of the Road Construction industry Occupation Business No. of Equity Shares & % Of Shareholding (Pre- 90,00,000 Equity Share aggregating to 55.40% of Pre-Issue Paid up Share Capital of the Company. Offer) Directorship & Indian Private Companies Other Ventures 1. Mayasheel Construction Private Limited Indian Public Companies Nil Section 8 companies Nil Indian LLPs Nil Ms. Meenu Garg, aged 47 is the promoter and Executive Director of the Company since incorporation. She has completed her bachelors degree in Arts from the University of Delhi and possesses over 15 years of experience in Business Administration. Ms. Garg has good understanding of Business management, which have been instrumental in driving the companys strategic initiatives. Particulars Details Name Ms. Meenu Garg PAN AIIPG3887D Qualification Bachelor of Arts Age 47 Years Date of Birth 11/12/1976 Address II B, 158, Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh-201001 Experience She possesses over 15 years of experience in Business Administration Occupation Business No. of Equity Shares & % 43,50,000 Equity Share aggregating to 26.78% of Pre-Issue Paid up Share Of Shareholding (Pre- Offer) Capital of the Company. Directorship & Indian Private Companies Other Ventures 1. Mayasheel Construction Private Limited Indian Public Companies Nil Section 8 companies Nil Indian LLPs Nil Mr. Prabhat Rajpoot, aged 34 years, is the promoter and Non-Executive Director of our Company since incorporation. He did Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Punjab Technical University and brings with him an experience of 7 Years in the Business Management. Leading our Project Management team, Mr. Rajpoot provides guidance and conducts strategic analyses to the timely and successful completion of our projects. Particulars Details Name Mr. Prabhat Rajpoot PAN ATUPR5872L Qualification Masters of Business Administration Age 34 Years Date of Birth 17/05/1990 Address Shri. Narayanganj, Punjabi Colony, Ujhani Grameen, Budaun, Uttar Pradesh- 243639 Experience He has 7 Years of experience in the Business Management. Occupation Business No. of Equity Shares & % Of Shareholding (Pre- Offer) 15,00,000 Equity Share aggregating to 9.23% of Pre-Issue Paid up Share Capital of the Company. Directorship & Indian Private Companies Other Ventures 1. Mayasheel Construction Private Limited Indian Public Companies Nil Section 8 companies Nil Indian LLPs Nil

Relationship of Promoters with our Directors

Our Promoters are part of our board of directors as Managing Directors and/or Directors. Except as disclosed herein, none of our Promoter(s) are related to any of our Companys Directors within the meaning of Section 2 (77) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Promoters Director Relationship Mr. Amit Garg Mr. Meenu Garg Spouse Ms. Meenu Garg Ms. Amit Garg Spouse

OTHER UNDERTAKINGS AND CONFIRMATIONS

Our Company undertakes that the details of Permanent Account Number, Bank Account Number, Aadhar and Passport Number of the Promoters will be submitted to the Emerge Platform of NSE, where the securities of our Company are proposed to be listed at the time of submission of Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Our Promoters have confirmed that they have not been identified as willful defaulters.

No violations of securities laws have been committed by our Promoters in the past or are currently pending against them. None of our Promoters are debarred or prohibited from accessing the capital markets or restrained from buying, selling, or dealing in securities under any order or directions passed forany reasons by the SEBI or any other authority or refused listing of any of the securities issued by any such entity by any stock exchange in India or abroad.

INTEREST OF PROMOTERS

Interest in promotion of Our Company

Our Promoters are interested in the promotion of our Company in their capacity as a shareholder and as a part of the management of the company of our Company and having significant control over the management and influencing policy decisions of ourCompany.

Interest in the property of Our Company

The registered office of the Company, situated at IIIrd B-2 Flat No-8, IInd, Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh-201001, India, is owned by Ms. Meenu Garg, Promoter and Director of the Company. The same has been taken on lease by our Company.

Other than disclosed above, none of our promoters have interest in property acquired by or proposed to be acquired by our Company two years prior to filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Interest as member of Our Company

Our Promoters hold 1,48,50,000 Equity Shares aggregating to 91.41% of pre-issue Equity Share Capital in our Company and are therefore interested to the extent of their respective shareholding and the dividend declared, if any, by our Company. Except to the extent of their respective shareholding in our Company and benefits provided to Mr. Amit Garg and Ms. Meenu Garg given in the chapter titled "Our Management" beginning on page number 171 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Promoters hold no other interest in our Company.

Interest as Director of our Company

Except as stated in the "Related Party Transactions" under the chapter financial information as restated beginning on page number 201 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Promoters / Directors, may be deemed to be interested to the extent of fees, if any, payable to them for attending meetings of our Board or Committees thereof as well as to the extent of remuneration and/or reimbursement of expenses payable to them for services rendered to us in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act and in terms of our AOA.

Other Ventures of our Promoters

Save and except as disclosed in the chapters titled "Our Group Entities" beginning on page 193 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there are no other ventures of our Promoters in which they have business interests/other interests.

Change in the control of Our Company

Current Promoters are the original promoters of our Company. For details regarding the shareholding of our corporate promoters, please refer to chapter titled "Our Promoters" on page no. 186 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Litigation involving our Promoters.

For details of legal and regulatory proceedings involving our Promoters, please refer chapter titled

"Outstanding Litigation and Material Developments" beginning on page 260 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Payment of benefits to our Promoters and Promoter Group during the last two years

Save and except as disclosed under "Statement of Related Party Transactions", under section titled "Financial Information" beginning on page number 201 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there has been no Payment or benefit to promoters during the two (2) years preceding the date of filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, nor is there any intention to pay or give any benefit to ourPromoters as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Other Confirmations

As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Promoters and members of our Promoter Group have not been prohibited by SEBI or any other regulatory or governmental authority from accessing capital markets for any reasons. Further, our Promoters were not and are not promoters or persons in control of any other company that is or has been debarred from accessing the capital markets under any order or direction made by SEBI or any other authority. There is no litigation or legal action pending or taken by any ministry, department of the Government or statutory authority against our Promoters during the last five (5) years preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, except as disclosed under chapter titled "Outstanding Litigation and Material Developments" beginning on page 260 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Our Promoters and members of our Promoter Group have neither been declared as a wilful defaulter nor as a fugitive economic offender as defined under the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, and there are no violations of securities laws committed by our Promoters in the past and no proceedings for violation of securities laws are pending against our Promoters.

Guarantees

Except as stated in the section titled "Financial Statements" beginning on page 201 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there are no material guarantees given by the Promoters to third parties with respect to specified securities of the Company as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Related Party Transactions

For details of related party transactions entered into by our Company, please refer to "Statement of Related Party Transactions", under the section titled "Financial Information" beginning on page number 201 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Information of our group companies

For details related to our group companies please refer "Our Group Entities" on page no. 193 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

OUR PROMOTER GROUP

Our Promoters and Promoter Group in terms of Regulation 2(1) (pp) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations is as under.

A. Natural Persons who form part of our Promoter Group:

The following natural persons being the immediate relatives of our Promoters in terms of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018 form part of our Promoter Group:

Promoters Mr. Amit Garg Ms. Meenu Garg Mr. Prabhat Rajpoot Father (Late) Mr. Sushil Kumar Garg (Late) Mr. Ved Prakash Goyal Mr. Banwari Lal Verma Mother (Late) Ms. Maya Garg (Late) Ms. Rajkumari Goyal Ms. Shanti Devi Verma Spouse Ms. Meenu Garg Mr. Amit Garg Ms. Ranjana Rajpoot Brother Mr. Ashish Garg Mr. Paras Goyal Mr. Harsh Vardhan Mr. Atul Garg Rajpoot Mr. Ankit Garg Sister Ms. Seema Gupta Ms. Deeksha Rajpoot Ms. Mani Goyal Ms. Samiksha Verma N.A. Ms. Santosh Lodhi Ms. Akanksha Ms. Sakshi Rajpoot Son Mr. Sanskar Garg Mr. Sanskar Garg Mr. Prakhar Garg Mr. Prakhar Garg Master Ishaan Spouses Father (Late) Mr. Ved Prakash (Late) Mr. Sushil Mr. Karan Singh Rajpoot Goyal Kumar Garg Spouses Mother (Late) Ms. Rajkumari (Late) Ms. Maya Garg Ms. Tara Devi Goyal Spouses Brother Mr. Paras Goyal Mr. Ashish Garg Mr. Ajit Rajpoot Mr. Atul Garg Mr. Anshul Rajpoot Mr. Ankit Garg Spouses Sister Ms. Seema Gupta N.A. Ms. Meenakshi Ms. Mani Goyal Rajpoot

B. Companies, partnership and proprietorship firms forming part of our Promoter Group are as follows:

As per Regulation 2(1)(pp)(iv) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, the following entities would form part of our Promoter Group:

Particulars Entity Anybody corporate in which 20% or more of the share capital is held by the promoters or an immediate relative of the promoters or a firm or HUF in which the promoters or any one or more of his immediate relative is a member. 1. Mayasheel Construction Private Limited 2. Mayasheel Retail India Limited Any company in which a company (mentioned above) holds 20% of the total holding NIL Any HUF or firm in which the aggregate share of the promoters and his relatives is equal to or more than 20% of the total holding 1. Amit Garg (HUF)

COMMON PURSUITS OF OUR PROMOTERS

Some of our promoter group entities have business objects similar to our business. If any conflict of interest arises it may have an adverse effect on our business and growth. We shall adopt the necessary procedures and practices as permitted by law to address any conflict situations, as and when they may arise.

OUR GROUP ENTITIES

As per the Regulation 2 (1) (t) of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and on the basis of Accounting Standard (AS) 21 (Consolidated Financial Statements) below mention are the details of Companies / Entities are the part of our group entities. No equityshares of our group entities are listed on any of the stock exchange, and they have not made any public or rights issue of securities in the preceding three years.

Below mention are the details of Companies / Entities promoted by the Promoters of our Company. No equity shares of our group entities are listed on any of the stock exchange and they have not made any public or rights issue of securities in the preceding three years.

A. The Group Companies of our Company are as follows:

1. Mayasheel Construction Private Limited

B. Other Group Entities of our Company:

1. Amit Garg (HUF)

Details of Group Companies

1. Mayasheel Construction Private Limited

Corporate Information

Mayasheel Construction Private Limited was incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 on May 31, 2018, having CIN U45401DL2018PTC334742. The registered office of Mayasheel Construction Private Limited is situated at 496/3, C-1, Gali No. -4, Block -R, Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, India. 110032.

Main Object of the Company are:

1. To Carry on all types of Business Relating to Civil Engineering, Construction, Electrical, Infrastructure Developments, Developers, Real Estate Agents, Contractors, and Builders, and allied works.

2. To carry on the business of construction of residential houses, commercial buildings, flats and factorys sheds and buildings in or out side of India and to act as builders, colonisers and civil and constructional contractors.

3. To purchase or otherwise sell and mortgage any estates, lands, agricultural lands, buildings easements or such other interest in any immovable property and to develop and turn to account by laying out, plotting and preparing the same for building purposes, constructing building, furnishing, Fitting up and improving buildings and by paying, draining and building on lease.

4. To buy, exchange or otherwise in any immovable property such as houses buildings and lands within or outside the limits of Municipal Corporation or such other local bodies and to provide roads, drains, water supply electricity and lights within these areas, to divide the same into suitable plots and rent or sell the plots to the people for building, houses, bungalows and colonies for workmen according to schemes approved by improvement Trusts Development Boards and Municipal Boards thereon and to rent or sell the same to the public and realize cost in lumpsum or on instalments or by hire purchase system or otherwise to start any housing scheme in India or abroad.

5. To act as an agent for purchasing, selling and land and houses whether multistoried, commercial and/or residential buildings on commission basis.

6. To construct, maintain, erect and lay out roads, sewers drains, electric lines, cables and gaslines, in over and under the Companys estate or the estate of any other Company or person or body-corporate.

Board of Directors

The Directors of Mayasheel Construction Private Limited as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus are as follows:

Name Designation Amit Garg Director Meenu Garg Director Ashish Garg Director Prabhat Rajpoot Director

Shareholding Pattern

The Shareholding Pattern of Mayasheel Construction Private Limited as on March 31, 2024 are as follows:

Shareholders Name No. of shares % of total holding Amit Garg 4000 40% Meenu Garg 3000 30% Prabhat Rajpoot 2000 20% Ashish Garg 1000 10% Total 10,000 100%

Financial Performance

Certain details of the audited financials of Mayasheel Construction Private Limited are set forth below:

(Amount in Rupees)

Particulars FY 2022- 2023 FY 2021- 2022 FY 2020-2021 Total Income 75,250 52,600 9,25,000 Profit after Tax (1,778) (14,929) 18,593 Equity Capital 1,00,000 1,00,000 1,00,000 Reserves & Surplus (excluding revaluation reserve) (54,011) (52,233) (37,304) Net worth 45,989 47,767 62,696 NAV per share (in rupees) 4.60 4.78 6.27 Earnings per share (EPS) (Basic & Diluted) - - 0.02 No. of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each (In Numbers) 10,000 10,000 10,000

Other Group Entities

The details of our Group entities are provided below:

1. Amit Garg (HUF)

Name of the entity Amit Garg (HUF) Karta Mr. Amit Garg Operational Since 28/04/2008 Work Address IIA-109, Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, 31-Uttar Pradesh, 91-India, 201001

Financial Performance

Financial performance of last three years are set forth below:

(Amount in Rupees) Particulars FY 2024 FY 2023 FY 2022 Income from Business & Profession - 1,21,095 2,13,985 Income from Other Sources 4,97,130 4,19,276 4,35,410 Total Taxable Income 4,93,880 4,98,990 6,48,340 Total Tax, Interest, Fees Payable 13,683 13,948 48,855 Tax Paid 47,349 51,537 48,855 Refund 33,670 37,590 -

DECLARATIONS

None of the entities in the Promoter Group Companies is restrained by any SEBI Order or have ever become defunct.

None of the entities in the Promoter Group Companies is listed at any Stock Exchange nor have such entities made any public issue or right issue in the preceding three years.

None of the entities in the Promoter Group Companies has become a sick company under the meaning of Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 nor is under winding up or liquidation.

LITIGATIONS

For details on litigations and disputes pending against our Promoter Group and Group Companies please refer to the section titled "Outstanding Litigations and Material Developments" on page 260 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

DEFUNCT GROUP COMPANIES

There are no defunct Group Companies of our Company as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

UNDERTAKING / CONFIRMATIONS

Our Promoters and Group Companies confirm that they have not been declared as a willful defaulter by the RBI or any other governmental authority and there have been no violations of securities laws committed by them or any entities they are connected with in the past and no proceedings pertaining to such penalties are pending against them.

None of the Promoters or Promoter Group Companies or persons in control of the Promoters has been:

i) Prohibited from accessing the capital market under any order or direction passed by SEBI or any other authority; or ii) Refused listing of any of the securities issued buch entity by any stock exchange, in India or abroad. None of the Promoters is or has ever been a promoter, director or person in control of any other company,which is debarred from accessing the capital markets under any order or direction passed by the SEBI.

DISASSOCIATION BY THE PROMOTERS IN THE LAST THREE YEARS

None of our promoters have disassociated themselves from the any entities/firms during the preceding three years.

OTHER DETAILS OF GROUP COMPANIES/ENTITIES:

1. There are no defaults in meeting any statutory/ bank/ institutional dues.

2. No proceedings have been initiated for economic offences against our Group Companies/Entities.

NATURE AND EXTENT OF INTEREST OF GROUP COMPANIES

(a) In the promotion of our Company

None of our Group Companies have any interest in the promotion of our Company or any business interest or other interests in our Company, except to the extent identified chapter titled "Financial Information" and Annexure 31, "Related Party Transaction" on page 201 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

(b) In the properties acquired or proposed to be acquired by our Company in the past 2 years before filing the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with Stock Exchange

Our Group Companies do not have any interest in the properties acquired or proposed to be acquired by our Company in the past 2 years before filing this Draft Red Herring Prospectus with Stock Exchange.

(c) In transactions for acquisition of land, construction of building and supply of machinery

Except as disclosed in the financial information, none of our Group Companies is interested in any transactions for the acquisition of land, construction of buildings or supply of machinery.