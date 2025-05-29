Board Meeting 29 May 2025 20 May 2025

Meenakshi Steel Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for 4th Quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. The Trading Window will remain closed from 1st April 2025 to 2nd June 2025 (both days inclusive) for Directors Designated Employees and their family members. Kindly take the above information on record. We submit herewith Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 duly approved at the Board Meeting held today ie Thursday, May 29, 2025 along with Auditors Report thereon and Declaration by the Board of Director on the un-modified opinion of the Auditor on the above result. Kindly take it on record.

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2025 15 Jan 2025

MEENAKSHI STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited financial result for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2024. We submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2024 duly approved at the Board Meeting held on 23rd January, 2025 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor. The slight delay in uploading the results has caused due to non-working of BSE Listing Centre site for which the email has been sent to bse.soplodr@bseindia.com, listing.centre@bseindia.com, bse.xbrl@bseindia.com and bsecomp.monitoring@bseindia.com along with the Screen Shot of the error. Kindly take it on record We submit herewith Policy on Fair Practice Code formulated pursuant to para 45 Chapter VII of Master Direction - Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Company - Scale Based Regulation ) Directions, 2023 approved at the Board Meeting held o n 23rd January, 2025. Kindly take it on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

MEENAKSHI STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 duly approved at the Board Meeting held on 12th November, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company. Kindly take it on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

MEENAKSHI STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To approve the Directors Report on the Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March 2024 b) To decide day date time and place of 39th Annual General Meeting and Approve the Notice Convening 39th Annual General Meeting c) To decide the Book Closure and E-voting period for 39th Annual General Meeting d) To appoint Scruitiniser for Voting at 39th Annual General Meeting a) Directors Report on the Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31.03.2024 has been approved b) 39th Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday, 30th day of September, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at J-189, Basement, J Block, Saket, New Delhi 110 017 and Notice convening 39th Annual General Meeting was approved. c) The Register of Members will remain closed from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 to Monday, 30th day of September, 2024 for the purpose of 39th AGM. The cut-off date shall be 23rd September, 2024 and E-voting will commence on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 9.00 am and ends on Sunday, 29th September, 2024 at 5.00 pm. d) M/s Girish Murarka & Co., Practicing Company Secretary has been appointed as Scruitinser for Voting Results of 39th AGM Please take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024