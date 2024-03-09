iifl-logo-icon 1
Naturo Indiabull Ltd EGM

6.05
(-5.47%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Naturo Indiabull CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Feb 20249 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Thursday, 08th February 2024 has inter alia, approved the following: 1. CIRCULAR RESOLUTION PASSED ON 28 JANUARY 2024; 2. ALTERATION OF OBJECT CLAUSE OF MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION; 3.CONVENING AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND DISPENSATION OF NOTICE TO MEMBERS; 4. APPOINTMENT OF SCRUTINIZER & AND FIXING DATE FOR BOOK CLOSURE/KEY DATES FOR EGM; 5. APPROVAL OF THE APPOINTMENT OF MS. RADHIKA MISHRA (M. NO.: A71618) THE COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY W.E.F. FEBRUARY 08, 2024 Dear sir, This is to inform you that the extra ordinary general meeting of the company held on 09.03.24 at 3:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company in compliance with circulars issued by ministry of corporate affairs and SEBI. In this regard please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of general meeting of the company pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.03.2024) Pursuant to regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed the Scrutinizer Report and Voting Result. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.03.2024)

