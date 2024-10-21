iifl-logo-icon 1
Oberoi Realty Ltd Bonus

1,981.65
(0.85%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Oberoi Realty CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

Oberoi Realty: Related News

Oberoi Realty’s project in Thane gets booking worth ₹1,348 Crore

21 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to ₹813.8 Crore, with an EBITDA margin of 61.7%, up from 52.4% the year before.

Oberoi Realty gets board approval to issue ₹1,500 Crore NCDs

17 Oct 2024|09:19 AM

Oberoi Realty announced last week that its board of directors has authorised a proposal to raise up to ₹6,000 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Oberoi Realty plans to raise ₹6,000 Crore via equity issue

11 Oct 2024|11:52 AM

In a meeting on Thursday, the board approved this fundraising initiative, which will include the issuing of equity shares.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

